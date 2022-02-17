There's still time to shop Walmart's Presidents' Day sale—save on Samsung and Instant Pot

Walmart's Presidents' Day sale features major discounts on everything from shower gloves to air fryers and so much more.

Presidents' Day 2022 is just four days away and the savings are already on. One of the retailers already in the action? Walmart, where right now you can shop a wide variety of deals on tech, fashion and so much more.

From TVs and headphones to home décor and vacuums, you can find discounts on everything you need for your home and closet during Walmart's early Presidents' Day sale. You can even snag incredible savings on some of our favorite brands including Xbox, Samsung and Instant Pot.

Keep scrolling to shop our favorite Walmart Presidents' Day 2022 deals right now.

Snag deals on bedding, vacuums, furniture and more during Walmart's Presidents' Day 2022 sale.

Bag Presidents' Day sales on air fryers, pressure cookers and tons of kitchen essentials right now at Walmart.

Save on smart TVs and Xbox controllers at Walmart right now.

Shop the early Walmart Presidents' Day sale for incredible markdowns on beauty products and fashion pieces for the whole family.

When is Presidents' Day 2022?

Celebrate Presidents' Day 2022 by shopping massive markdowns on home goods, fashion, tech and more.

Presidents' Day historically occurs on the third Monday in February. This year, the federal holiday falls on Monday, February 21.

When do Walmart Presidents' Day 2022 sales start?

Walmart's early Presidents' Day 2022 deals are already live. Right now, you can snag massive markdowns on everything from TVs to kitchen tools when you shop the retailer's huge sale section. If you want to beat the holiday shopping rush, now is a great time to pick up must-have products at a big bargain.

How long do Walmart Presidents' Day 2022 sales last?

While it's currently unclear exactly how long Walmart's Presidents' Day sales will last, we expect the retailer to offer holiday discounts through Presidents' Day proper, on Monday, February 21. As in years past, the retail giant may extend its presidential markdowns through the end of February, however details have yet to be released.

In 2021, some retailers—including Tuft & Needle, Leesa, Coach, Nordstrom, HP and The Home Depot—offered Presidents' Day deals through late February. Meanwhile, others, like Beautyrest and Serta, concluded their holiday sales in March. While Walmart Presidents' Day sales could extend through the month, we suggest shopping early to avoid any issues with stock shortages or shipping delays.

What are the best Presidents' Day 2022 deals at Walmart?

Walmart's extensive sale section lets you shop Presidents' Day discounts on tons of products for your home, closet and kitchen. During the sale, you can pick up must-have pieces from some of our favorite brands, including Xbox, Samsung, Shark, Instant Pot, Apple, Bissell and so much more.

If you're after gaming deals, one great pick is the Microsoft Xbox Elite wireless controller Series 2, down from $179.99 to just $139.99—an incredible $40 markdown. This all-new controller features adjustable-tension thumbsticks and a battery life of up to 40 hours, according to the brand. Looking for budget-friendly kitchen pieces? Consider the Instant Pot 8-quart 9-in-1 multi-cooker and air fryer, currently on sale for $99—$50 off its original $149 list price. This do-it-all appliance lets you bake, broil, air fry and slow cook for quick and easy weeknight dinners.

What stores offer Presidents' Day 2022 sales?

In addition to Walmart, almost every major store offers Presidents' Day deals. Right now, you can shop deep discounts at Target and Best Buy and browse deals on computers, mattresses and appliances at some of our all-time favorite retailers. In the days ahead, we expect to see even more Presidents' Day sales on everything from handbags to home goods. Whatever you're shopping for, you're sure to find a deal worth snatching come Presidents' Day.

