'There's too much violence': Biden to meet with grieving families in Uvalde: Live updates

President Joe Biden on Sunday will bring his personal words of comfort and the condolences of the nation to the grieving families in Uvalde, Texas, amid ongoing questions about the police response to the horrific elementary school shooting.

Biden said Saturday he plans to meet with each of the families who are preparing to bury loved ones after a teenage gunman slaughtered 19 children and two teachers on Tuesday.

He and first lady Jill Biden also will visit a memorial site at Robb Elementary School, attend Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and meet with first responders.

The massacre was the deadliest school shooting since the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary massacre in Newtown, Connecticut.

Biden's trip comes less than two weeks after he visited the scene of a racist massacre at a grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y., which left 10 victims dead.

"There’s too much violence. Too much fear. Too much grief," Biden said when delivering the commencement address at the University of Delaware on Saturday. "Let's be clear: Evil came to that elementary school classroom in Texas, to that grocery store in New York, to far too many places where innocents have died."

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden board Air Force One at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del., on Sunday, May 29, 2022, for a trip to Ulvade, Texas, to visit the community impacted by the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

While the nation can't outlaw tragedy, Biden continued, "we can make America safer."

He previously called it "just wrong," that an 18-year-old can "walk into a store and buy weapons of war designed and marketed to kill."

Texas legislator Gutierrez sees GOP support for changing gun law

State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-Texas, who called on Gov. Gregg Abbott to hold a special session at the Texas legislature after the Uvalde shooting, said Sunday that he sees more bipartisan support for stricter gun laws.

"I've had other colleagues, Republican colleagues, who at this point don't want to be identified but have said we need to raise it to 21," Gutierrez said about raising the age limit to purchase a gun on CNN's "State of the Union."

"Those are the kinds of things that make sense: red flag laws, waiting periods, making sure that we have a more significant robust background check," he added.

He said on NBC News' "Meet the Press" that he's not "blaming anyone for what happened," but there needs to be "accountability as to what happened, who was there at what time, and which agencies take operational control when."

Local police have faced criticism for staying outside the school and not confronting the gunman, even as parents begged them to enter the building and students inside called 911.

– Merdie Nzanga

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden step off Air Force One upon arrival at Kelly Field in San Antonio on May 29, 2022. They are heading to Uvalde, Texas, to pay respects to the victims of Tuesday's school shooting.

Murphy hopeful GOP will come to table on gun rights

An optimistic Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said Sunday on CBS News' "Face the Nation" that a spirit of bipartisanship after the recent mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, could break through a 30-year logjam in Congress and produce real movement on gun control.

“I’ve seen more Republican interest in coming to the table and talking this time than at any other moment since Sandy Hook,” he said.

Though Murphy said he knows Republicans won’t support everything he wants, like banning assault weapons, there’s middle ground on red flag laws, background checks, safe storage of guns and more.

“I think we can get something done, but we don’t have a lot of time,” he said.

Murphy said lawmakers are looking for “an old school compromise” to tighten gun laws so only law-abiding citizens can have them, while also investing in school security and mental health care.

“Parents in this country and kids are desperate for us to do something. They’re frightened, they’re anxious, and we will just add to their anxiety if nothing happens again,” he said.

– Candy Woodall

What is Biden's schedule in Uvalde?

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are scheduled to arrive in Uvalde at noon Eastern time.

Shortly after arriving, they will pay their respects to the children and teachers who died in Tuesday's shooting at Robb Elementary School.

They will attend Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, followed by an afternoon of meeting with families of victims and survivors.

Around 6 p.m. Eastern time, the Bidens will meet with first responders, before starting their trip back to Delaware at 7 p.m.

– Katie Wadington

Kinzinger calls for raising gun ownership age to 21

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger said proponents of the Second Amendment are the ones who need to step up to reform gun laws, adding that raising the age for purchasing a gun to 21 is a good place to start.

We "have to be the ones putting forward reasonable solutions to gun violence," the Illinois lawmaker said Sunday on ABC News' "This Week."

"I think that raising the age of gun purchase to 21 is a no brainer," he said, citing Florida, where the age to purchase a long gun was raised from 18 to 21 following the 2018 Parkland high school shooting in which 17 people died.

Kinzinger said, as a gun rights supporter and owner of an AR-15 rifle, "this kind of wild West" where people "carry a gun around because it looks cool" does not help defend gun rights.

Kinzinger floated the idea of creating a special license for owners of weapons like the AR-15, which the gunman in Uvalde used to kill 19 people.

"I think we need to have this real discussion," he said.

– Katie Wadington

'Look at them, just babies'

UVALDE, Texas — Nancy Sutton spreads out the photographs of the girl she knew so well: Ellie Garcia in first grade. Ellie in her basketball uniform. Ellie, smiling, a white bow in her hair.

Sutton, a professional school portrait photographer, has taken photos of every child killed at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday, along with the two teachers. In fact, she’s taken pictures of virtually every single student who has attended classes at Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District for the past 20 years.

Since Tuesday, the Suttons' pictures of the dead have been published on newspaper front pages and on TV, and rocketed around the world via social media, providing a lens to the country's worst mass shootings and the means by which the world could put faces to the names of the dead.

“Look at them, just babies,” she says of the photos before her. “Just babies. So young.”

Read more about the Suttons here.

– Trevor Hughes

Law enforcement missteps cast a pall over devastated community

Officials on Friday acknowledged a catastrophic failure by law enforcement to not immediately enter the classroom amid a gunman's massacre of 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school this week.

Critical minutes ticked by as a school district police chief instructed over a dozen officers to wait in the hallway, believing there was no longer an active attack, even as terrified students pleaded for help in 911 calls and desperate parents begged to be allowed to save their children, according to officials and interviews with parents.

"Clearly there was kids in the room," Steven McCraw, the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said Friday. "Clearly, they were at risk. ... There may be kids that are injured, that may have been shot but injured, and it's important for life-saving purposes to immediately get there and render aid."

From left, Albert Martinez, Elida Gonzales, Amber Gonzales and Nyla Martinez, in her stroller, visit the memorial at Robb Elementary School on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas.

'Please send the police now': A timeline of student calls to 911

Several calls to 911 were made by students inside the school, some of whom were locked in with the shooter while police were waiting. McCraw said at a press conference that the calls from inside the school began shortly after noon on Tuesday.

12:03 p.m.: The first call lasted a minute and 20 seconds, with a student whispering and saying she was in Room 112.

12:10 p.m.: The same student said multiple people were dead.

12:13 p.m.: A call came in from the same student.

12:16 p.m.: The same student called, saying eight to nine students were still alive.

12:19 p.m.: A call came in from a student who said they were in Room 111, who hung up after another student told the caller to do so.

12:21 p.m.: Three gunshots, believed to be fired at a classroom door, were heard during a 911 call.

12:36 p.m.: The first student called again for 21 seconds. The student "was told to stay on the line and be very quiet." The caller told the operator, "he shot the door."

12:43 and 12:47 p.m.: The first student called again and asked, "please send the police now."

12:46 p.m.: The first student said she "could hear the police next door."

12:50 p.m.: Audio of shots being fired were heard on a call.

12:51 p.m.: Audio of what sounded like officers moving students from the room was heard on a call.

McCraw said two students who made 911 calls survived the shooting.

NRA convention sparks protests

While Biden is in Texas, the National Rifle Association continues its annual convention in Houston.

On Friday, the first day of the convention, N.R.A. head Wayne LaPierre rejected calls for new gun control measures.

Instead, LaPierre said, the "common sense" steps that should be taken include fixing the nation's "broken mental health system" and fully funding police departments so every school can have a tailored safety program.

Attending the funeral Saturday of one of the 10 victims of the mass shooting in New York, Vice President Kamala Harris said the nation is experiencing an “epidemic of hate.”

There's a through-line – what happened here in Buffalo, in Texas, in Atlanta, in Orlando; what happened at the synagogues," she said. "And so this is a moment that requires all good people, all God-loving people, to stand up and say we will not stand for this."

Contributing: Jeanine Santucci and Christine Fernando

