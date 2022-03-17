Theresa Bentaas granted parole after two months in prison for death of 'Baby Andrew'

The woman sentenced in December for the 1981 death of her newborn son was granted parole after just two months in prison.

A notice sent out by the Department of Corrections stated that Theresa Bentaas was granted parole Thursday. Her parole is effective immediately but her release from prison could take longer, up to a few weeks.

“He was not moving. He was not breathing. He was not alive,” Bentaas said Thursday when asked by the parole board whether her son was alive when she left his body outside.

Several board members pushed to keep her behind bars until July.

“We have a citizen of our state who never had a chance to have a life,” said board member Peter Lieberman of Bentaas' son, adding that her punishment amounted to a slap on the hand.

Theresa Bentaas exits after her Dec. 2 sentencing hearing in the Baby Andrew case at the Minnehaha County Courthouse in Sioux Falls. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison with nine years suspended with credit for time served. She was granted parole March 17.

Bentaas, 60, was sentenced Dec. 2 to 10 years in the women’s prison by Judge Bradley Zell, but with 9 years suspended and credit for time served for the 1981 death of her newborn son, who would later be called Baby Andrew in a case that went unsolved for decades.

“You probably won’t serve more than 60 days or so,” Zell told Bentaas during her sentencing. Bentaas had already served 73 days in the county jail when she was first arrested.

Bentaas entered an "Alford" plea on count three of first-degree manslaughter Oct. 8, which in South Dakota is treated as a "guilty" plea. Two murder charges she faced were dropped.

Prior reporting: Six things we learned during Theresa Bentaas's sentencing in 1981 cold case of Baby Andrew.

Bentaas gave birth to the baby when she was 19, but defense attorneys told the court that Bentaas didn't know she was pregnant until the baby was born and that the child was not breathing. Bentaas then wrapped the baby in blankets and put it in a ditch in what was then southern Sioux Falls before a passerby noticed it.

The mystery of the baby's parents transfixed Sioux Falls residents until it was revealed by DNA match that Bentaas was the mother in 2019 and police charged her.

Story continues

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Got a story idea from your community? Email reporter Alfonzo Galvan at agalvan@argusleader.com or follow him on Twitter @GalvanReports.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Theresa Bentaas granted parole in South Dakota 'Baby Andrew' case