Theresa Bentaas released on parole after 3 months in prison for death of newborn son in 1981

Theresa Bentaas, center, exits after her sentencing hearing on Thursday, December 2, at the Minnehaha County Courthouse in Sioux Falls. She was sentenced to the South Dakota women's prison for 10 years with nine years suspended with credit for time served.

A woman convicted in 2021 after the death of her newborn son in 1981 was released on parole after serving less than three months in prison, according to the South Dakota Department of Corrections.

Theresa Bentaas, 60, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and was sentenced to prison time with a majority of the time suspended by Judge Bradley Zell on Dec. 2.

Bentaas reported to prison on Jan. 15 and was granted parole on March 17. She wasn't immediately released then. Monday a notification from the South Dakota Department of Corrections confirmed Bentaas was once again free.

Prior reporting: Theresa Bentaas sentenced to 10 years in prison with 9 years suspended in relation to the Baby Andrew case.

"He was not moving. He was not breathing. He was not alive,” Bentaas said in March when asked by the parole board whether her son was alive when she left his body outside.

Several board members pushed to keep her behind bars until July during the hearing.

“We have a citizen of our state who never had a chance to have a life,” said board member Peter Lieberman of Bentaas' son in March, adding that her punishment amounted to a slap on the hand.

Bentaas, 60, was sentenced to 10 years in the women’s prison but with nine years suspended and credit for time served for the 1981 death of her newborn son, who would later be called "Baby Andrew" in a case that went unsolved for decades.

“You probably won’t serve more than 60 days or so,” Zell told Bentaas during her sentencing. Bentaas had already served 73 days in the county jail when she was first arrested.

Pregnancy denial and an unsolved death

Bentaas gave birth to the baby when she was 19, but defense attorneys told the court that Bentaas didn't know she was pregnant until the baby was born and that the child was not breathing after birth. Bentaas then wrapped the baby in blankets and put it in a ditch in what was then southern Sioux Falls before a passerby noticed it.

Story continues

The mystery of the baby's parents transfixed Sioux Falls residents until it was revealed by DNA match that Bentaas was the mother in 2019 and police charged her.

During Bentaas' court proceedings, the defense called a psychiatrist to the stand who claimed Bentaas was experiencing "complete pregnancy denial" while she was pregnant with Andrew.

Prior reporting: Six things we learned during Theresa Bentaas's sentencing in 1981 cold case

Angelotta said Bentaas never knew she was pregnant with the child until she went into labor and the baby was born. Medical records show she did not seek treatment for the pregnancy before the birth.

When questioned by the state, Angelotta said Bentaas said she had no recollection of what happened to the baby after his birth.

Bentaas described the infant to Angelotta as "pale, grey and lifeless" after giving birth to him. She also told Angelotta she didn't think he was alive because he wasn't crying.

Got a story idea from your community? Email reporter Alfonzo Galvan at agalvan@argusleader.com or follow him on Twitter @GalvanReports.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Theresa Bentaas free after serving 3 months in Baby Andrew case