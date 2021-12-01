Theresa Bentaas to be sentenced for manslaughter Thursday in 'Baby Andrew' case

A Sioux Falls woman found guilty of manslaughter in a 40-year-old cold case involving the death of her newborn son "Baby Andrew" will be sentenced on Thursday.

Theresa Bentaas, 60, of Sioux Falls, is set to appear at 9 a.m. Thursday before Judge Bradley Zell at the Minnehaha County Courthouse for her sentencing hearing. She faced three charges including two murder and one manslaughter charge.

Bentaas entered an "Alford" plea on count three of first-degree manslaughter on Oct. 8, which in South Dakota is treated as a "guilty" plea. The two murder charges were dropped.

According to the plea agreement, an Alford plea allows Bentaas to maintain her innocence while simultaneously authorizing the court to enter a guilty plea to manslaughter (first degree).

Bentaas prosecuted under 1981 laws

The 60-year-old is being prosecuted by 1981 laws. In that year, first degree manslaughter was a Class 1 felony. Bentaas could be sentenced to up to life in prison without the possibility of parole, Zell said during her change of plea hearing in October.

If Bentaas is sentenced to anything less than life, she has the possibility of parole.

The 60-year-old has been out of jail on a combination cash and surety bond as she completed her court hearings.

What happened to Baby Andrew?

On Feb. 28, 1981, a newborn baby was found in a ditch and wrapped in a blanket alongside what is now Sycamore Avenue near 26th Street. The bundle was spotted by a driver who called to report it.

By the time officers responded, it was too late and the baby was no longer alive.

An autopsy was conducted a few days later and the cause of death was determined to likely be exposure and failure to assist the baby in maintaining an airway during birth, according to court documents.

The grave of Baby Andrew John Doe, an infant who was found dead in a ditch in 1981, is shown. Police arrested Theresa Rose Bentaas decades later on Friday, March 8, 2019 after determining through DNA that she was the mother.

An expert consulted by the defense recently opined that the death was most likely the result of complications of birth in the absence of appropriate medical care, according to court documents.

After a few leads and attempts to contact the parents of the baby in 1981, the case went cold.

It would be nearly four decades before a new break in the case would come.

How was Theresa Bentaas caught?

Mike Webb, a Sioux Falls Police Department detective, reopened the case of "Baby Andrew" in hopes of obtaining any DNA evidence for testing. Webb discovered all testable evidence had been destroyed in 1995, the court documents noted.

Webb learned of a process where DNA could be extracted from the bones and tissues of the body. After doing some research, he found the North Texas University Science Center had conducted those lab tests.

Baby Andrew's body was exhumed in September 2009 and sent down to Texas in hopes of finding any DNA matches that would help locate the parents. No matches were found, according to the court affidavit.

With no matches the case hit a stalemate again. But per policy, the DNA samples were to be tested every year and were tested in Feb. 2018 and again no matches were found, documents said.

With the technology increase, police submitted the DNA to a Virginia-based company, Parabon NanoLabs, Inc. in 2019, that was able to find two possible genetic matches.

Using those genetic links, police were able to use a family tree that led to Theresa Rose (Josten) Bentaas and Dirk Bentaas, both of whom lived together in Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls police then did what's called a "trash pull" at Bentaas' home, seizing DNA evidence from their trash. Police found a cigarette butt, beer and water containers.

Female DNA was found on the evidence that "could not be excluded as being from the biological mother of Baby Doe," according to a court documents.

What will the sentence be?

South Dakota is one of three states including Oklahoma and Washington that allow a life sentence for first-degree manslaughter.

With a life sentence, there is no possibility of parole but a judge can also give a sentence less than life.

Any sentence less than life has the possibility of parole.

However, even if she doesn't get life there is no timeframe for how many years, if any, Bentaas will spend in jail. Zell could sentence her to any number of years and also suspend just as many.

