How Theresa May Can Get a Better Brexit Deal — and How Trump Can Help

Last week, British prime minister Theresa May failed for a third time to secure a majority in Parliament for her Brexit deal. Now she faces an ever-narrowing set of options. With the European Commission unwilling to make concessions that would satisfy her Democratic Unionist party (DUP) coalition partners and Brexiteers in her own party, and with those same parliamentarians equally dug in, she has now been forced to entreat the European Union for an indefinite and humiliating delay. Yet, as she must realize, delay by itself offers no hope of a fundamental change in the dynamics of the negotiation and, therefore, no realistic hope of resolving the political crisis now engulfing Britain.

To date, debate about how to leave the EU among those in the British Conservative party has focused on whether to accept Prime Minister May’s current deal with the European Commission or to pursue a “hard” or “no deal” exit subject to fewer continuing EU regulations. In fact, there is a better option available than either the current deal or no deal. Paradoxically, however, Mrs. May will have to signal her willingness to leave without a deal to get a better deal — indeed, one that can win the assent of Parliament, including Brexiteers and her DUP coalition partners.

Specifically, here’s what she can do: Rather than returning to negotiate with the European Commission, Prime Minister May should now bypass the commission altogether. Instead, she should make an eleventh-hour offer to the people of Europe through the EU Council of Ministers. She should propose, for a period of, say, three years, continued reciprocal residency for European Union citizens living in Britain and for British citizens living in the European Union. Most important, she should also offer the council continued free trade under the auspices of the World Trade Organization rather than the European Union’s Luxembourg court. She can inform the council that if it refuses her offer, Britain will leave the EU without a deal and will immediately seek free-trade agreements with friendly non-EU countries, including the United States.

Making such a proposal would begin to resolve the Brexit crisis for several reasons.

First, by dealing directly with the EU Council of Ministers, the British government can negotiate with a less intransigent and more politically accountable arm of the European Union. The Council of Ministers is made up of representatives of the elected governments of the 28 EU member states, and consequently it tends to be more responsive to the concerns of the people from sending member states than the European Commission is. Legally, the Council of Ministers also has executive decision-making power. But because the unelected European Commission has the sole authority to propose legislation, in practice the council often merely rubber-stamps the recommendations of the unelected commission.

The British government need not allow the commission to dictate terms in this situation, however. The sole interest of the European Commission is to advance the project of European political unification. The difficulties that May has encountered in negotiation reflect this overriding interest. Yet she has been forced to deal with the commission only because the council exercised its prerogative (under a clause in Article 50 of the Treaty on European Union) to turn that negotiation over to the commission. Having found the commission unreasonable, May has every reason go back to the council and make the people of Europe an offer through this more accountable body.

Second, making the council an offer of mutual residency and WTO-administered free trade would allow the British government to negotiate from a position of strength. Currently, nearly 3.5 million EU citizens live in the United Kingdom, while only about 1.2 million Britons live in EU countries. So securing mutual residency is significantly more important to EU countries than it is to the U.K. Similarly, EU exporters sell far more goods and services to Britain than the reverse. If the U.K. leaves the EU with no deal, EU exporters would have to pay an estimated £14 billion in tariffs to the U.K., while U.K. exporters would have to pay only £6 billion in tariffs to the EU. What’s more, if Britain leaves without a deal, under WTO rules the British government could subsidize U.K. exporters for their tariff expenditures from the revenue the government would receive from EU exporters. Clearly, again, the EU countries have far more to lose than the U.K. does in the event of a no-deal exit.