Theresa May joins rebellion against move to slash foreign aid

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lucy Fisher
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The former Prime Minister is among 30 MPs who are challenging the proposed cuts - PA
The former Prime Minister is among 30 MPs who are challenging the proposed cuts - PA

Theresa May has backed a swelling Tory revolt that aims to force a Government about-turn on controversial cuts to the aid budget.

The former prime minister on Thursday joined a list of 30 Conservative MPs who have vowed to vote for a rebel amendment on the issue in the Commons next Monday.

Opposition parties are also lining up behind the bid to compel ministers to reverse their decision to slash overseas development spending from 0.7 per cent of gross national income to 0.5 per cent.

The move, unveiled by Boris Johnson last year, breaks a Conservative party manifesto commitment and has been heavily criticised.

Tory rebel leader and former cabinet minister Andrew Mitchell expressed "cautious optimism" on Thursday night that he will secure the numbers needed to defeat the Government on the amendment to the Advanced Research and Invention Agency Bill.

Around 40 Conservative rebels are required to overturn the Prime Minister's large majority of 80 seats. The timing of the parliamentary ambush is designed to exert maximum pressure on Mr Johnson ahead of the leaders of wealthy democracies flying into the UK for a major summit in Cornwall next weekend.

Read more: Telegraph View: Britain has proven itself to be a remarkably generous country

One Tory MP urged him to back down ahead of the vote, saying: "Does the PM really want a huge row about Britain breaking its promises on the world stage during the week of the G7?"

Government sources indicated that a climb down would not be forthcoming, however, and questioned whether the rebels' amendment would be rejected, or limited in its scope, because it was tagged on to legislation about the "high risk, high reward" science research funding initiative Aria, rather than a Bill more closely related to overseas development.

The amendment, if selected by Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle and approved by a majority of MPs, would force any shortfall of the 0.7 per cent foreign aid spending target to be made up by Aria's proposed £800 million budget.

Ministers conceded last year that it was a "difficult" decision to cut the aid budget, but insisted it was necessary in the wake of the exorbitant cost of the Government's Covid response. The move is designed to be temporary.

Critics in the development sector have warned the reduction will result in tens of thousands of deaths in other parts of the world.

Sir Mark Lowcock, the United Nations' human rights chief, said on Thursday night that it was just "wrong to attempt to balance the books on the backs of the world's starving and suffering".

He said: "The savings are not material in relation to the UK's overall finances."

Recommended Stories

  • South Korea's air force chief resigns over woman's death

    South Korea’s air force chief stepped down Friday in the face of public anger over the death of a female master sergeant whose family says she killed herself after being sexually abused by a male colleague. President Moon Jae-in's office said he accepted the resignation of air force Chief of Staff Gen. Lee Seong-yong, who earlier issued a statement to reporters saying he acknowledges “heavy responsibility” over the woman's death. Lee’s resignation came a day after the Defense Ministry said an air force master sergeant had been arrested on suspicion that he had molested the woman inside a car in March while returning to their base after a dinner meeting.

  • Crowds Rally After Coalition Reaches Deal in Attempt to Unseat Netanyahu

    An unlikely alliance including a far-right nationalist party and an Arab-Israeli party announced the formation of a new Israeli government on the evening of June 2, marking a possible end to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12 years of rule.The coalition’s success was announced by Yair Lapid, leader of the secular Yesh Atid party, who officially informed Israeli President Reuven Rivlin. The Yamina party, led by Naftali Bennett, and Mansour Abbas’ United Arab List also signed on.According to reports, the seat of prime minister will rotate, first held by Bennett, then Lapid.Footage captured by Guy Grinwald, who said it was taken in Kfar HaMaccabi, on the night of June 2, shows an assembly of people chanting and waving Israeli flags. Credit: Guy Grinwald via Storyful

  • Boris Johnson news: Theresa May joins aid cuts rebels as government ‘open minded’ on furlough extension

    Follow the latest updates from Westminster and beyond

  • Utah man sentenced to 30 years in death of wife on cruise

    A Utah man was sentenced Thursday to 30 years in prison in the beating death of his wife on an Alaska cruise in 2017, with a federal judge describing the crime as violent and brutal. Prosecutors had sought life in prison for Kenneth Manzanares, who pleaded guilty last year to second-degree murder in the death of his wife, Kristy Manzanares. Kenneth Manzanares looked back briefly, toward where two of his daughters sat in the courtroom, before being led out after U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Burgess announced his decision.

  • John Major urges Boris Johnson to ‘keep our word’ on foreign aid spending

    Be “compassionate” and reinstate aid spending pledge, Sir John Major has urged Boris Johnson. The former Conservative prime minister said he does not believe it is "morally defensible" for the UK to ease its own financial pressures at the expense of some of the world's poorest and most vulnerable people. His comments come as Conservative rebels have vowed to vote for an amendment on the issue in the Commons next Monday that would force the Prime Minister to honour the party’s commitment to spend

  • John Boyega Exits Netflix’s ‘Rebel Ridge’ Mid-Shoot Due to ‘Family Reasons’

    John Boyega has left Netflix movie “Rebel Ridge” mid-shoot, citing “family reasons” as the cause for his sudden exit. While production is paused, Netflix is currently working to replace the “Star Wars” actor within the next few days. Filming for “Rebel Ridge” started on May 3 in Louisiana. “‘Rebel Ridge’ is pausing temporarily as we […]

  • Biden order bans investment in dozens of Chinese defense, tech firms

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Thursday that bans U.S. entities from investing in dozens of Chinese companies with alleged ties to defense or surveillance technology sectors. The move, which his administration says expands the scope of a legally flawed Trump-era order, drew anger from Beijing. The Treasury Department will enforce and update on a "rolling basis" the new list of about 59 companies, which bars buying or selling publicly traded securities in target companies, and replaces an earlier list from the Department of Defense, senior administration officials told reporters.

  • Travel sector dismay as Portugal faces tougher rules

    Portugal will be taken off the green list for travel from next Tuesday, sparking stinging criticism from Easyjet's boss.

  • When will we learn what former White House lawyer Don McGahn told House Democrats?

    Former White House counsel testifying on Capitol Hill but transcript may not be released for another week

  • Trump news - live: Former president banned from Facebook until 2023 as Don McGahn makes landmark testimony

    Follow here for the latest updates

  • G7 nations 'just one millimetre' from historic tax deal

    LONDON (Reuters) -Some of the world's richest nations are within touching distance of a historic deal to close the net on large companies which do not pay their fair share of tax, France and Germany said on Friday after a day of talks in London. Finance ministers from the Group of Seven rich nations are meeting in person for the first time since the start of the COVID pandemic, after U.S. President Joe Biden's administration gave fresh impetus to stalled global tax talks this year. Rich nations have struggled for years to agree a way to raise more tax from large multinationals such as Google, Amazon and Facebook, which often book profits in jurisdictions where they pay little or no tax.

  • Former mob prosector drafted in to review evidence in Giuliani case

    Judge Barbara Jones named as top choice to act as ‘special master’

  • Trump is implying he’s still president in fundraising messages

    ‘Do you agree that President Trump must SAVE AMERICA from Joe Biden?’ asks the former president’s fundraising website

  • Democrats call for Trump ally and postmaster general Louis DeJoy’s firing as FBI investigation revealed

    Lawmakers also probing whether USPS chief pressured former employees to donate to GOP candidates

  • Oklahoma jury recommends death for alleged serial killer

    A jury in Oklahoma has recommended a death sentence for an alleged serial killer who was convicted of kidnapping a woman from a car wash and killing her more than 20 years ago. The jury on Wednesday recommended the death penalty for William Lewis Reece, who was convicted last week of first-degree murder for the 1997 kidnapping and killing of 19-year-old Tiffany Johnston. Reece did not testify at his trial, but the jury heard recordings of his confessions to police in which he admitted killing Johnston and three other people in Texas, The Oklahoman reported.

  • Hong Kong not dead yet, says Tiananmen veteran taking lone stand in park for June 4 vigil

    Han Dongfang, a veteran Tiananmen Square activist, says Hong Kong should not lose heart despite a heavy China-led crackdown on its freedoms, as he defied police warnings and sat quietly on a park bench to commemorate the victims of June 4. Han, who was almost killed when People's Liberation Army soldiers opened fire on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing in 1989, and was then jailed and forced into exile, was one of the few people in Hong Kong's Victoria Park on Friday afternoon, ignoring a police ban on an annual candlelight vigil, ostensibly imposed as part of coronavirus restrictions.

  • Samuel Olson: Boy’s body was found wrapped in black bags and duct tape inside a plastic bin

    Theresa Balboa, charged in connection to dead six-year-old, lost custody of her two similarly-aged daughters in 2019

  • Petr Mrazek, the forgotten goalie, takes his shot to save the Hurricanes’ season

    He hadn’t played in almost a month, but he made 35 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over the Lightning.

  • What do Dr Fauci’s emails reveal about the early days of the Covid pandemic?

    Infectious diseases expert’s correspondence from first six months of 2020 reveal extent of personal pressure he endured as face of federal response to pandemic

  • Derek Chauvin’s lawyer tells court police officers have lower life expectancy so the killer cop should be spared prison time

    ‘He has been preliminarily diagnosed with heart damage and may likely die at younger age like many ex-law enforcement officers,’ former officer’s lawyer argues in court filing