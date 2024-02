If you want to see the true mettle of a college basketball team, check out what they do in the month of February. The games mean more and their impact on the standings are of greater significance. This is when the Loyola Greyhounds women are hitting their stride. See more: https://www.wmar2news.com/sports/local-sports/therien-sisters-loyola-playing-best-when-it-matters-most

View comments