Thermal camera catches volcano eruption from one of the most active volcanos in the world

Students watched as the side of a building on the campus of Mexicali’s Universidad Autonoma de Durango came crashing to the ground during a sandstorm on October 6.Student Mitzy Olea captured this footage as strong winds resulted in the partial collapse of the building, located in Mexicali, the capital of Baja California, Mexico.Speaking to Storyful, she said she was in class when the storm arrived “out of nowhere.” The sandstorm saw winds of up to 80 kilometers per hour (about 50 mph) in the area.Several vehicles were crushed by the collapse, but there were no known injuries, according to local media. Credit: Mitzy Olea via Storyful