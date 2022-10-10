Thermal camera catches volcano eruption from one of the most active volcanos in the world
Italy's Stromboli volcano has minor eruptions constantly, making it one of the most active volcanos in the world.
A volcano on the Italian island of Stromboli erupted on October 9, sending lava flowing down into the sea.“Well it certainly got quite hairy there today. This was around 6 pm and a strong backwind offered a degree of protection. Filmed well below the 290mtr limit,” Steven H, who recorded this video, wrote on Twitter.Italy’s Department of Civil Protection raised its alert from yellow to orange and said “a situation of enhanced volcano imbalance persists”. Credit: @volcanohull via Storyful
STORY: The eruption caused the partial collapse of the crater terrace. The lava flow, caused by the collapse of material from part of the crater rim, produced a 3-minute seismic signal recorded by the seismic network.No damage or casualties were reported.The Stromboli volcano, located in southern Italy off the Sicilian coast, is one of the most active volcanoes on the planet and has been erupting almost continuously since 1932.
