Thermal Interface Materials Market by Chemistry, Type, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thermal Interface Materials Market by Chemistry (Silicone, Epoxy, Polyimide), Type (Greases & Adhesives, Tapes & Films, Gap Fillers, Others), Application (Computers, Telecom, Consumer Durables, Medical Devices, others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The thermal interface materials market size is projected to grow from USD 2.8 billion in 2020 to USD 4.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.4%.

TIMs are also used to provide solutions for greater efficiency in green energy development in connections between the heat-pipe and water storage tank for solar-heating applications; photovoltaic inverters which are known to be particularly sensitive to temperature; wind power generators; and hydrogen fuel cells. The growth of the electronic industry is also propelling the demand for thermal interface materials significantly. All these factors are expected to drive the market for thermal interface materials.

Silicone is the largest and fastest-growing chemistry segment of the thermal interface materials market.

The thermal interface materials market is segmented on the basis of chemistry into silicone, epoxy, polyimide, and others. Silicone is largest and is expected to witness the fastest growth rate due to its superior properties such as temperature variation stability, vibration & shock resistance, stability to mechanical stress, and resistance to chemical attack. The demand for epoxy is expected to grow at a second-fastest rate over the next five years.

Greases & adhesives are the largest type segment of the thermal interface materials market.

The thermal interface materials market is segmented on the basis of type into greases & adhesives, tapes & films, gap fillers, metal-based TIMs, phase change materials, and others. Greases & adhesives is largest type owing to the easy to use and its increased use in various applications such as mobile phones, PCs, server CPUs, engine & transmission control modules, memory modules, power conversion equipment, and others. Phase change materials type is the fastest-growing segment in the overall TIMs market because of their increased application in computers.

Computers are the largest application of thermal interface materials market.

The thermal interface materials market is segmented on the basis of applications into computers, telecom, consumer durables, medical devices, industrial machinery, automotive electronics, and others. Among these, the computer segment is the largest application due to the increasing use of TIMs in CPSs and GPUs of computers. Medical device is the fastest-growing application of TIMs as they play an important role in the development of cutting-edge devices used in imaging, diagnostic, and surgical applications.

APAC is the fastest-growing market for thermal interface materials.

APAC is the largest market for thermal interface materials market due to growing population, growing internet user base, rising per-capita income, rapid industrialization, and development of end-use industries. Major companies in the market are establishing and expanding their manufacturing base in the APAC region to meet the growing demand for thermal interface materials. Growing economies such as China, India, and Japan are major markets for TIMs in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Thermal Interface Materials Market
4.2 Thermal Interface Materials Market, by Chemistry
4.3 Thermal Interface Materials Market, by Type
4.4 Thermal Interface Materials Market, by Application
4.5 Thermal Interface Materials Market in APAC
4.6 Thermal Interface Materials Market Attractiveness

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Segmentation
5.2.1 By Type
5.2.2 By Application
5.3 Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers
5.3.1.1 Increasing Demand for Miniaturization of Electronic Devices
5.3.1.2 Growing Led Market to Drive the Demand for Thermal Interface Materials
5.3.2 Restraints
5.3.2.1 Physical Properties Limiting Performance of Thermal Interface Materials
5.3.3 Opportunities
5.3.3.1 Electrification of Transportation Industry
5.3.3.2 High-Performance Thermal Interface Materials in the Form of Nanodiamonds
5.3.4 Challenges
5.3.4.1 Finding Optimum Operating Cost for End-users
5.3.4.2 Granule Size and Amount of Tims Applied
5.4 Ecosystem/Market Map
5.5 Average Selling Price Trend/Pricing Analysis
5.6 Technology Analysis
5.7 Industry Trends
5.8 Value Chain Analysis
5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.9.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.9.2 Threat of New Entrants
5.9.3 Threat of Substitutes
5.9.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.9.5 Rivalry Among Existing Players
5.9.6 Macroeconomic Indicators
5.9.6.1 Introduction
5.9.7 Trends and Forecast of Gdp
5.9.8 Global Electronics Industry and Economic Outlook
5.9.9 Export Statistics of Electronics Industry 2019

6 Thermal Interface Materials Market, by Chemistry
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Silicone
6.2.1 Superior Properties Over Other Tims
6.3 Epoxy
6.3.1 Greater Filler Loading Results in Greater Thermal Conductivity of Epoxy
6.4 Polyimide
6.4.1 Growth in Electronics Industry to Increase the Demand
6.5 Others
6.5.1 Growth in End-Use Industry to Drive the Market

7 Thermal Interface Materials Market, by Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Greases & Adhesives
7.2.1 Demand Growth of Greases & Adhesives in Various Applications Driving the Market
7.3 Tapes & Films
7.3.1 Growing Demand in the Telecommunication Sector
7.4 Gap Fillers
7.4.1 Growing End-Use Industries in Europe are Driving the Market
7.5 Metal-Based Thermal Interface Materials
7.5.1 Growing Application in It Hardware Devices
7.6 Phase Change Materials
7.6.1 Widespread Application in Personal Computers Driving the Market
7.7 Others

8 Thermal Interface Materials Market, by Application
7.1 Introduction
8.1 Computers
8.1.1 Growth in Supercomputing Technologies to Drive the Market
8.2 Telecom
8.2.1 Growth of Wireless Infrastructure to Fuel Demand
8.3 Medical Devices
8.3.1 Growing Innovation and Development in Healthcare Industry to Drive the Market
8.4 Industrial Machinery
8.4.1 Growing Industrial Automation to Increase Demand
8.5 Consumer Durables
8.5.1 Growth in Smart Technologies to Drive the Market
8.6 Automotive Electronics
8.6.1 Growth of Electric & Hybrid Vehicles to Drive Demand
8.7 Others

9 Thermal Interface Materials Market, by Region
9.1 Introduction
9.2 APAC
9.3 North America
9.4 Europe
9.5 South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa

10 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Thermal Interface Materials Market

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Ranking
11.3 Competitive Scenario
11.3.1 New Product Launches
11.3.2 Partnership/Collaboration/Agreement
11.3.3 Expansions
11.3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

12 Company Profiles
12.1 Honeywell International Inc.
12.1.1 Business Overview
12.1.2 Products Offered
12.1.3 Recent Developments
12.1.4 SWOT Analysis
12.1.5 Winning Imperatives
12.1.6 Current Focus and Strategies
12.1.7 Threat from Competition
12.1.8 Right to Win
12.2 3M Company
12.2.1 Business Overview
12.2.2 Products Offered
12.2.3 Recent Developments
12.2.4 SWOT Analysis
12.2.5 Winning Imperatives
12.2.6 Current Focus and Strategies
12.2.7 Threat from Competition
12.2.8 Right to Win
12.3 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
12.3.1 Business Overview
12.3.2 Products Offered
12.3.3 Recent Developments
12.3.4 SWOT Analysis
12.3.5 Winning Imperatives
12.3.6 Current Focus and Strategies
12.3.7 Threat from Competition
12.3.8 Right to Win
12.4 Parker Hannifin Corporation
12.4.1 Business Overview
12.4.2 Products Offered
12.4.3 Recent Developments
12.4.4 SWOT Analysis
12.4.5 Winning Imperatives
12.4.6 Current Focus and Strategies
12.4.7 Threat from Competition
12.4.8 Right to Win
12.5 Dow Corning Corporation
12.5.1 Business Overview
12.5.2 Products Offered
12.5.3 Recent Developments
12.5.4 SWOT Analysis
12.5.5 Winning Imperatives
12.5.6 Current Focus and Strategies
12.5.7 Threat from Competition
12.5.8 Right to Win
12.6 Laird Technologies, Inc.
12.6.1 Business Overview
12.6.2 Products Offered
12.7 Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
12.7.1 Business Overview
12.7.2 Products Offered
12.7.3 Recent Developments
12.8 Indium Corporation
12.8.1 Business Overview
12.8.2 Products Offered
12.8.3 Recent Developments
12.9 Wakefield-Vette, Inc.
12.9.1 Business Overview
12.9.2 Products Offered
12.9.3 Recent Developments
12.1 Zalman Tech Co., Ltd.
12.10.1 Business Overview
12.10.2 Products Offered
12.10.3 Recent Developments
12.11 Additional Companies
12.11.1 Timtronics
12.11.2 Schlegel Electronics Materials
12.11.3 Aremco Products Inc.
12.11.4 Universal Science
12.11.5 Lord Corporation
12.11.6 Master Bond Inc.
12.11.7 Rbc Industries
12.11.8 Electrolube
12.11.9 Semikron International GmbH

13 Adjacent Markets: Medical Electronics Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Medical Electronics Market, by Component
13.3 Medical Electronics Market, by Application
13.4 Medical Electronics Market, by Region

14 Adjacent Markets: Dc-Dc Converters Market
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Dc-Dc Converters Market, by Vertical
14.3 Dc-Dc Converters Market, by Input Voltage
14.4 Dc-Dc Converters Market, by Output Voltage
14.5 Dc-Dc Converters Market, by Output Power
14.6 Dc-Dc Converters Market, by Output Number
14.7 Dc-Dc Converters Market, by Form Factor
14.8 Dc-Dc Converters Market, by Product Type
14.9 Dc-Dc Converters Market, by Region

15 Adjacent Markets: Automotive Power Electronics Market
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Automotive Power Electronics Market, by Device Type
15.3 Automotive Power Electronics Market, by Component Type
15.4 Automotive Power Electronics Market, by Vehicle Type
15.5 Automotive Power Electronics Market, by Electric Vehicle Type
15.6 Automotive Power Electronics Market, by Region

16 Appendix
16.1 Discussion Guide
16.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal
16.3 Available Customizations

