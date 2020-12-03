Thermal Interface Materials Market by Chemistry, Type, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thermal Interface Materials Market by Chemistry (Silicone, Epoxy, Polyimide), Type (Greases & Adhesives, Tapes & Films, Gap Fillers, Others), Application (Computers, Telecom, Consumer Durables, Medical Devices, others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The thermal interface materials market size is projected to grow from USD 2.8 billion in 2020 to USD 4.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.4%.



TIMs are also used to provide solutions for greater efficiency in green energy development in connections between the heat-pipe and water storage tank for solar-heating applications; photovoltaic inverters which are known to be particularly sensitive to temperature; wind power generators; and hydrogen fuel cells. The growth of the electronic industry is also propelling the demand for thermal interface materials significantly. All these factors are expected to drive the market for thermal interface materials.

Silicone is the largest and fastest-growing chemistry segment of the thermal interface materials market.

The thermal interface materials market is segmented on the basis of chemistry into silicone, epoxy, polyimide, and others. Silicone is largest and is expected to witness the fastest growth rate due to its superior properties such as temperature variation stability, vibration & shock resistance, stability to mechanical stress, and resistance to chemical attack. The demand for epoxy is expected to grow at a second-fastest rate over the next five years.

Greases & adhesives are the largest type segment of the thermal interface materials market.

The thermal interface materials market is segmented on the basis of type into greases & adhesives, tapes & films, gap fillers, metal-based TIMs, phase change materials, and others. Greases & adhesives is largest type owing to the easy to use and its increased use in various applications such as mobile phones, PCs, server CPUs, engine & transmission control modules, memory modules, power conversion equipment, and others. Phase change materials type is the fastest-growing segment in the overall TIMs market because of their increased application in computers.

Computers are the largest application of thermal interface materials market.

The thermal interface materials market is segmented on the basis of applications into computers, telecom, consumer durables, medical devices, industrial machinery, automotive electronics, and others. Among these, the computer segment is the largest application due to the increasing use of TIMs in CPSs and GPUs of computers. Medical device is the fastest-growing application of TIMs as they play an important role in the development of cutting-edge devices used in imaging, diagnostic, and surgical applications.

APAC is the fastest-growing market for thermal interface materials.

APAC is the largest market for thermal interface materials market due to growing population, growing internet user base, rising per-capita income, rapid industrialization, and development of end-use industries. Major companies in the market are establishing and expanding their manufacturing base in the APAC region to meet the growing demand for thermal interface materials. Growing economies such as China, India, and Japan are major markets for TIMs in the region.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a641j6

