Thermal Paper (POS, Lottery & Gaming, Tags & Label) Market - Global Forecast to 2027: Increasing the Utilization of POS Terminals for Billing and Labeling Applications

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thermal Paper Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (POS, Lottery & Gaming, Tags & Label), by Region and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global thermal paper market size is expected to reach USD 5.7 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 4.8%

Increasing the utilization of POS terminals for billing and labeling applications is likely to drive the market. High quality and less time-consuming printing processes on thermal paper have increased the popularity of instant printing applications.

Barcode scan ability, high-temperature stability and moisture resistance offered by audit rolls are the factors for its high traction in hospitality, retail, and warehouse applications. Moreover, commercial availability of the paper in different size and roll formats provide convenience for its use in mobile POS terminals, thus are likely to penetrate in the market. However, the recent demand-supply gap and unavailability of leuco dye have hampered the pricing of the product.

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2019 on account of large scale consumption of the paper for billing and labeling operations. Strong growth in the food and beverage and retail industry in U.S. and Canada coupled with the presence of prominent thermal paper manufacturers in the region are anticipated to support industry growth.

Thermal Paper Market Report Highlights

  • The Point of sale (POS) applications segment dominated the market in 2019, accounting for 64.5% and is anticipated to grow at a moderate rate over the forecast period on account of increasing applications in billing and labeling

  • In Europe, thermal papers in tags and labels accounted for 21.0% of total application revenue owing to its acceptance in the retail industry for fast printing operations

  • North America dominated the market in 2019 owing to the well-established application industries including retail, food and beverage, and rising trend for shopping online

  • In 2018, prominent producers such as Appvion, Koehler, and Mitsubishi increased the prices for audit rolls owing to the shortage of the product in the market

  • Leading players engaged in the production of audit roll are focusing on technological enhancements by reducing the content of bisphenol A. Major economies across the globe have imposed a ban on the usage of bisphenol A based products and are investing in R&D to introduce substitute products.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Thermal Paper Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.2.1. Raw Material Trends
3.2.2. Manufacturing Trends
3.2.3. Sales Channel Analysis
3.3. Technology Overview
3.4. Regulatory Framework
3.5. Market Dynamics
3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.5.3. Industry Challenges
3.6. Business Environment Analysis: Thermal Paper Market
3.6.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.6.2. PESTEL Analysis
3.6.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis
3.7. Case Studies

Chapter 4. Thermal Paper Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Definition & Scope
4.2. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
4.3. Market size & forecasts and trend analysis, 2016 to 2027 for the following
4.3.1. POS
4.3.2. Lottery & Gaming
4.3.3. Tags & Label
4.3.4. Other

Chapter 5. Thermal Paper Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Regional Market Snapshot
5.2. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 to 2027

Chapter 6. Thermal Paper Market - Competitive Analysis
6.1. Key Company Market Share
6.2. Key global players & recent developments & their impact on the industry
6.3. Key Company/Competition Categorization
6.4. Vendor Landscape
6.5. Public Companies
6.6. Private Companies

Chapter 7. Company Profiles
7.1. Company Overview
7.2. Financial Performance
7.3. Product Benchmarking
7.4. Strategic Initiatives

  • Ricoh Company, Ltd.

  • Oji Holdings Corporation

  • Appvion Incorporated

  • Koehler Grpoup

  • Mitsubishi Paper Mills (MPM) Limited

  • Hansol Paper Co. Ltd.

  • Gold Huasheng Paper Co., Ltd.

  • Henan Province JiangHe Paper Co., Ltd.

  • Thermal Solutions International, Inc. (TSI)

  • Jujo Thermal Limited

  • Rotolificio Bergamasco Srl

  • NAKAGAWA Manufacturing (USA), Inc.

  • Twin Rivers Paper Company

  • Iconex LLC

