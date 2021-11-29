Thermo Fisher says its COVID-19 tests accurately detects Omicron variant

Syringes with needles are seen in front of a displayed stock graph and words "Omicron SARS-CoV-2" in this illustration taken
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc said on Monday its COVID-19 diagnostic tests can accurately detect the new coronavirus variant Omicron that has made several countries to shut their borders.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) last week classified the Omicron variant as a SARS-CoV-2 "variant of concern," saying it may spread more quickly than other forms.

Thermo Fisher's TaqPath COVID-19 assays can report accurate results even in the case where one of the gene targets is impacted by a mutation, the company said in a statement.

"This assay can be used not only to successfully detect COVID-19 but… it also be used as a proxy for the [Omnicron] variant," Mark Stevenson, chief operating officer at Thermo Fisher Scientific, said in an interview.

Stevenson said this is the only COVID-19 diagnostic test authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and currently in use by health systems that can be used to indicate if a case is caused by the Omnicron variant.

Test samples must still be sent to a lab for sequencing to confirm that the case was caused by Omnicron and not another variant with similar features, such as the Alpha variant, he said.

Omicron, which was first detected in Southern Africa, has now been confirmed in Australia, Belgium, Botswana, Britain, Denmark, Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy, the Netherlands, France, South Africa, and the United States' neighbor to the north, Canada.

The WHO said it was working with technical experts to understand the potential impact of the variant on existing countermeasures against COVID-19, including vaccines.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru and Carl O'Donnell in New York; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Giant Christmas tree, Jersey Shore boardwalk, salmon farm: News from around our 50 states

    Two hikers were rescued in separate operations in Arizona, Idaho city is looking to expand its geothermal heating system by 40%, and more

  • Omicron variant spreads globally, sparking fears of winter COVID-19 surge

    Officials warn of new winter COVID-19 wave with new 'highly transmissible' variant.

  • France detects eight possible Omicron cases - Health Ministry

    PARIS (Reuters) -France's Health Ministry said on Sunday it had detected eight possible cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant across the country after the government announced it would tighten restrictions to contain its spread. Omicron is potentially more contagious than previous variants, although experts do not know yet if it will cause more or less severe COVID-19 compared to other strains. "They are being considered as possibly being contaminated with the Omicron variant having been to southern Africa in the last 14 days," the Health Ministry said in a statement.

  • Australia reports 3rd case of omicron COVID-19 variant

    Australian authorities announced on Monday a third case of the omicron COVID-19 variant as government leaders reconsidered plans to relax border restrictions this week. A South African man in his 30s who flew from Johannesburg to the northern Australian city of Darwin last Thursday tested positive for the new variant at Australia’s most secure quarantine facility at Howard Springs, Northern Territory Health Minister Natasha Fyles said. New South Wales state authorities reported on Sunday that two travelers from South Africa to Sydney had become Australia’s first omicron cases.

  • Moderna could have omicron vaccine by early 2022

    Moderna and Pfizer are already looking ahead as researchers study the new omicron variant of COVID-19.

  • Controversy clouds Ashes before a ball is even bowled

    Cricket's oldest rivalry pitting Australia against England always throws up on-field rancour, but the upcoming Ashes series has been engulfed by controversy before a ball is even bowled.

  • Futures Drop As Abbreviated Holiday Week Winds Down

    Before the bell, futures are bearish after they were closed yesterday for Thanksgiving holiday.

  • Tracking the COVID-19 Omicron variant

    The new Omicron variant of COVID-19 has sparked widespread concern over its uncertainty.&nbsp;On Monday,&nbsp;a new travel ban will go into effect in the US, to help slow the spread.

  • TRG CEO Resigns From Roles Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

    (Bloomberg) -- TRG Pakistan Ltd. shares tumbled after the company said Chief Executive Officer Zia Chishti has resigned from all roles in the company.Most Read from BloombergChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s CroniesBillionaire Family Feud Puts a Century-Old Business Empire in JeopardyAn Arab City’s Booming Art Scene Is Also a Grab at Soft PowerTRG’s stock dropped by as much as 3.9% in Karachi at 10:14 a.m. local time, the biggest decliner on benchmark KSE-100 Index. The

  • Exclusive-Visa complains to U.S. govt about India backing for local rival RuPay

    Visa Inc has complained to the U.S. government that India's "informal and formal" promotion of domestic payments rival RuPay hurts the U.S. giant in a key market, memos seen by Reuters show. In public Visa has downplayed concerns about the rise of RuPay, which has been supported by public lobbying from Prime Minister Narendra Modi that has included likening the use of local cards to national service. But U.S. government memos show Visa raised concerns about a "level playing field" in India during an Aug. 9 meeting between U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai and company executives, including CEO Alfred Kelly.

  • Even in tech hub Shenzhen, China's property market succumbs to chills

    Life used to be good for Jerry Tang, who left his rural hometown in 2014 to become a real estate agent in Shenzhen - China's tech megacity and one of the world's hottest property markets. Just a few years ago Tang could make up to 50,000 yuan ($7,800) in a good month selling apartments. In Shenzhen - home to 17.6 million people and firms like gaming powerhouse Tencent Holdings Ltd and telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies - some smaller realtor offices have closed.

  • Japan bans entry of foreign visitors as omicron spreads

    Japan announced Monday it will suspend entry of all foreign visitors from around the world as a new coronavirus variant spreads, prompting an increasing number of countries to tighten their borders. “We are taking the step as an emergency precaution to prevent a worst-case scenario in Japan,” Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said. The decision means Japan will restore border controls that it eased earlier this month for short-term business visitors, foreign students and workers.

  • Joyful reunions as Malaysia-Singapore land border reopens

    Malaysians working in Singapore held joyful reunions with their loved ones after returning to their homeland on Monday following the partial reopening of a land border that has been shuttered for nearly two years due to the pandemic. Buses ferried fully vaccinated passengers across the Causeway Bridge that connects the island of Singapore with the Malaysian peninsula, with strict measures in place including pre-departure and on-arrival COVID-19 tests. Malaysian Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin tweeted that a COVID-19 case was detected during the screening in southern Johor state, but didn't elaborate.

  • Put down the coconut oil, red wine in new heart health dietary guidelines

    American Heart Association recommends informed choices, not restrictions, in new guidelines for a heart healthy life.

  • ‘SpiDex’ - the drug cocktail that could defeat the new Covid variant

    A drug cocktail could help fight the new variant after results show it is four times better at keeping people out of intensive care than the current treatment.

  • Vermont Is a Vaccination Star. Why Cases Are Rising There.

    Northeastern states have high vaccination rates—and an uptick in cases. That could slow the economic recovery, but not as much as feared.

  • Mississippi governor draws lines on individual choice

    Tate Reeves discussed abortion and vaccine mandates with “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd.

  • As L.A. prepares to enforce vaccine mandate, businesses expect some unpleasantness

    Come Monday, Los Angeles' vaccine mandate will compel Milbet Del Cid to ask people for proof of vaccination. She can enforce the law or violate it.

  • 31 Former Psychiatric Hospital Patients Are Sharing What People Tend To Get Right And Wrong, And It's Way Different From What I Thought

    It's not usually zany or horrifying, and you're most likely not going to have a love story there.View Entire Post ›

  • 85% of Michigan's hospital beds are full, some patients are being turned away

    At least 85% of the state's ICU beds and 85% of all inpatient beds are full, according to the latest state data.