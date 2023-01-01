Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.'s (NYSE:TMO) Latest Stock Performance Being Led By Its Strong Fundamentals?

Most readers would already know that Thermo Fisher Scientific's (NYSE:TMO) stock increased by 5.3% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Thermo Fisher Scientific's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Thermo Fisher Scientific is:

16% = US$7.0b ÷ US$44b (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.16.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Thermo Fisher Scientific's Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

To begin with, Thermo Fisher Scientific seems to have a respectable ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 16% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This probably goes some way in explaining Thermo Fisher Scientific's significant 29% net income growth over the past five years amongst other factors. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared Thermo Fisher Scientific's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 34% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Thermo Fisher Scientific fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Thermo Fisher Scientific's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 5.8%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 94% of its profits. So it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business and this reflects in its earnings growth number.

Besides, Thermo Fisher Scientific has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 4.7%. Still, forecasts suggest that Thermo Fisher Scientific's future ROE will rise to 20% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Thermo Fisher Scientific's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

