Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches New MAS Omni Infectious Disease Quality Controls

FREMONT, Calif., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, today announced the availability of the Thermo Scientific MAS Omni Infectious Disease quality control sets for monitoring serological assays for analytes such as HIV 1&2, Hepatitis B & C virus, Syphilis and HTLV I/II.

Serology testing for infectious diseases continues to be on the rise and newer instrument platforms are offering serology markers with improved sensitivity than previously available. In addition, there is continued progression with infectious disease screening protocols requiring serology testing for diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of infectious agents.

The Thermo Scientific MAS Omni Infectious positive and negative quality controls are third-party, independent external controls used to assess the performance of serological assays for infectious diseases. Our new control set supports assays for HIV, Hepatitis C, Hepatitis B, HTLV and Syphilis. As with all Thermo Scientific MAS Quality Controls users can efficiently monitor assay performance, streamline operations and potentially reduce your spending without sacrificing quality or throughput.

"We are expanding our quality control offering into a space which continues to increase each year as new pharma drugs are developed and enabling better identification and treatment for infectious diseases. Our team is committed to providing innovative solutions to support our customers productivity," said Fernando Beils, vice president and general manager, Thermo Fisher's niche diagnostics business. "The Thermo Scientific MAS Omni Infectious Controls are the first in a line of products we are continuing to develop to support the monitoring of in vitro diagnostic tests."

The Thermo Scientific MAS Omni Infectious Controls are available in the U.S. and Japan as IVD products and are intended for clinical use. For more information, visit https://thermofisher.com/mas-infectious

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $25 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 75,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

