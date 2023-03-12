Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Thermo Fisher Scientific Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Thermo Fisher Scientific had US$34.4b in debt in December 2022; about the same as the year before. On the flip side, it has US$8.52b in cash leading to net debt of about US$25.8b.

How Healthy Is Thermo Fisher Scientific's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Thermo Fisher Scientific had liabilities of US$17.0b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$36.0b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$8.52b as well as receivables valued at US$9.43b due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$35.1b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a titanic market capitalization of US$209.6b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

We'd say that Thermo Fisher Scientific's moderate net debt to EBITDA ratio ( being 2.2), indicates prudence when it comes to debt. And its commanding EBIT of 18.9 times its interest expense, implies the debt load is as light as a peacock feather. Unfortunately, Thermo Fisher Scientific's EBIT flopped 17% over the last four quarters. If earnings continue to decline at that rate then handling the debt will be more difficult than taking three children under 5 to a fancy pants restaurant. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Thermo Fisher Scientific's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Thermo Fisher Scientific recorded free cash flow worth 76% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

Thermo Fisher Scientific's interest cover was a real positive on this analysis, as was its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow. In contrast, our confidence was undermined by its apparent struggle to grow its EBIT. Considering this range of data points, we think Thermo Fisher Scientific is in a good position to manage its debt levels. But a word of caution: we think debt levels are high enough to justify ongoing monitoring. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example - Thermo Fisher Scientific has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

