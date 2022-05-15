ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) About To Shift From Loss To Profit

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:THMO) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. The US$4.6m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$11m on 31 December 2021 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on ThermoGenesis Holdings' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to some industry analysts covering ThermoGenesis Holdings, breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$2.2m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 12 months from now or less. At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 51%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of ThermoGenesis Holdings' upcoming projects, though, take into account that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with ThermoGenesis Holdings is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

