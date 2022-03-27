Is Thermon Group Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:THR) Stock Price Struggling As A Result Of Its Mixed Financials?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

With its stock down 3.0% over the past week, it is easy to disregard Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE:THR). We, however decided to study the company's financials to determine if they have got anything to do with the price decline. Stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, and therefore we decided to pay more attention to the company's financial performance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Thermon Group Holdings' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

Check out our latest analysis for Thermon Group Holdings

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Thermon Group Holdings is:

2.7% = US$11m ÷ US$389m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.03 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Thermon Group Holdings' Earnings Growth And 2.7% ROE

As you can see, Thermon Group Holdings' ROE looks pretty weak. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 13%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the five year net income decline of 18% seen by Thermon Group Holdings was possibly a result of it having a lower ROE. We believe that there also might be other aspects that are negatively influencing the company's earnings prospects. For instance, the company has a very high payout ratio, or is faced with competitive pressures.

So, as a next step, we compared Thermon Group Holdings' performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 8.6% in the same period.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Thermon Group Holdings fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Thermon Group Holdings Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Thermon Group Holdings doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that the company is keeping all of its profits, which makes us wonder why it is retaining its earnings if it can't use them to grow its business. It looks like there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by Thermon Group Holdings can be open to many interpretations. While the company does have a high rate of reinvestment, the low ROE means that all that reinvestment is not reaping any benefit to its investors, and moreover, its having a negative impact on the earnings growth. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • Carried by star power, 'The Lost City' dethrones 'Batman'

    Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum led the action-adventure comedy throwback “The Lost City” to a $31 million debut in U.S. and Canadian theaters over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday, dethroning “The Batman” from the No. 1 spot the superhero film had held for most of March. “The Lost City” relied on the now relatively old-fashioned concept of star power to propel the Paramount Pictures release above expectations at the box office. Bullock has long been a singular top draw, but her great appeal had in recent years been felt most on Netflix, where 2018's “Bird Box” became one of the streamer's most-watched releases.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Buying No Matter What the Stock Market Does Next

    Investors should use the current market volatility to scoop up these companies and hold them for the next decade.

  • The market is flashing a buy signal suggesting stocks will rally one last time before an 'epic' selling opportunity in the 2nd-quarter, Bank of America says

    The contrarian buy signal last flashed on March 18, 2020, just a few days before the stock market bottomed amid the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Italian restaurant chain announces return to Valley with new locations

    This is the second time the company has announced a comeback in the Valley in the past decade. Here's what it has planned so far.

  • 3 Supercharged Tech Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

    Tech stocks have been volatile on the prospect of surging interest rates. Now may be a great time to buy discounted growth stocks, but you have to be selective.

  • AT&T Sets More Details For WarnerMedia Spinoff Ahead Of Discovery Merger

    AT&T has firmed up more details of its spinoff of WarnerMedia, which is poised to combine with Discovery in a $43 billion merger. In an SEC filing, the telecom giant said it will issue its shareholders a special dividend on April 5. For each share of AT&T common stock, holders will get 0.24 share in […]

  • 2 Cannabis Stocks That Could Make You Richer

    Falling share prices present an opportunity to get in on two profitable cannabis companies that continue to grow.

  • With the US dollar's dominance in question, here's how China's yuan could become a global reserve currency — and why it wouldn't be all bad

    "But whether the yuan could be perceived as a store of value — a safe haven during uncertainty or war — that is a much more difficult thing."

  • 3 charts show the best investments to make going into aggressive Fed rate hikes, Russia's war, and a worldwide energy shock

    Cash is king — it's better to be flat than to lose 5% to 18% on bonds, equities and crypto, according to Macro Hive's Bilal Hafeez.

  • 3 Stocks Warren Buffett Dumped During the Pandemic. Where Are They Now?

    Buffett and Berkshire sold some big names during the pandemic. Let's look at how those stocks are doing now.

  • 2 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before They Start Crushing the Market

    Share prices of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) and Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) have been hammered in 2022 during the broader market correction, but each could start taking off when the companies release their quarterly earnings reports on Tuesday, March 29. Micron Technology is heading into its fiscal 2022 second-quarter results with several tailwinds, like the growing demand for memory chips, the tight supply, and rising prices.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in an Uncertain Market

    Here are three dividend stocks that I think are good picks to buy in an uncertain market. Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) certainly has an outstanding record as a Dividend Aristocrat with 40 consecutive years of dividend increases under its belt. Air Products' dividend yield currently tops 2.7%.

  • This Dividend King Hiked Its Payout Again: Should You Buy It?

    Genuine Parts had a record 2021 for earnings, and its outlook looks promising for the foreseeable future.

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    The stock market had been on an amazing run for more than a decade following the collapse of the financial markets, and it was the technology sector leading the way. Savvy investors love pullbacks like this because it makes previously high-flying, high-priced stocks that were unattainable during their glory days much more affordable now.

  • Here's How the Stock Market Could Turn $10,000 Into $1,223,459

    You can really turn any sum into any other sum if you invest in the stock market. For those not too familiar with the stock market, it might seem confusing or intimidating -- or complicated. It certainly can be complicated, depending on how you're going about your investing, but it can be surprisingly easy, too -- if you just stick with index funds.

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy in a Stock Market Sell-Off

    Just when COVID-19 begins to fade into the distance, inflation reaches a 40-year high, Russia invades Ukraine, and the major stock indexes enter correction territory. The Federal Reserve is now indicating as many as seven interest-rate hikes this year alone to combat inflation.

  • 2 Stocks Down 50% or More With 10x Return Potential

    Most growth stocks have rebounded considerably from their lows over the past couple weeks, but there are still a surprising number of companies trading for less than half of their recent highs. Three stocks in particular that look intriguing from a long-term perspective right now are Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) and Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN), both of which could produce 10x returns over the next 10-15 years if they can realize their potential. Let's take a closer look at each of these, and at why they could be excellent bargains for investors with the risk tolerance to ride out any short-term headwinds.

  • Why You Want to Own These 2 Stocks When Inflation is High

    Inflation makes the price of everything you buy go up, so own the companies that take a piece of each purchase you make.

  • Bad News: This "Safe" Investment Has Lost More Than the Stock Market in 2022

    Stocks finished the week on a mixed note, with gains for the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) but a slight pullback for the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). Many investors who have felt fear in light of the stock market's declines so far in 2022 have looked frantically for alternatives perceived as having less risk. In particular, bonds are often portrayed as being safer than stocks, and many investors use balanced portfolio allocations to try to reduce their overall volatility.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $6

    No-brainer stocks often refer to solid companies with a long track record of success. Here, I'll talk about a biotech with a game-changing way of delivering vaccines, a company with a different way of looking at the genome, and a company that may make the production of bacteria a big business. Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) has jumped onto some investors' radar screens because it's developing a coronavirus vaccine candidate.