What thermostat setting will save you the most money in extremely cold winter weather?

You could see a spike in your energy bill as temperatures continue to drop this winter in North Carolina, especially as an “arctic outbreak” hits the Southeast next week.

It’ll likely be the coldest air mass the region has seen this winter so far, The Charlotte Observer previously reported, with low temps in the teens to mid-20s in some parts of the state.

As the winter weather moves in, there are ways you can save energy while staying warm at home.

What is the best thermostat setting to cut costs during winter?

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, you can save up to 10% a year on heating if you turn your thermostat back 7 to 10 degrees than you normally would.

“The smaller the difference between the indoor and outdoor temperatures, the lower your overall cooling bill will be,” the department says. “You can easily save energy in the winter by setting the thermostat to around 68°F to 70°F while you’re awake and setting it lower while you’re asleep or away from home.”

Some may worry that setting back your thermostats could end up costing more money, based on the common misconception that furnaces work harder to warm a space back up. But experts say that’s not true.

“During winter, the lower the interior temperature, the slower the heat loss. So the longer your house remains at the lower temperature, the more energy you save, because your house has lost less energy than it would have at the higher temperature.”

Energy saving tips for winter weather

In addition to adjusting your thermostat, there are other ways you can save energy during winter:

Cover drafty windows

Seal air leak

Allow natural sunlight to come in

Reduce heat loss from fireplaces

According to Duke Energy, insulating your attic, using a humidifier and setting ceiling fans to rotate clockwise can help make rooms feel warmer too.

