ThermoWorks is offering up to 60% off cooking essentials—save on meat thermometers and more

Keep a close eye on the heat of chicken, pork and more of your favorite cuts of meat with these ThermoWorks tools on sale today.

A new year means new challenges, including getting your favorite steak or brisket to be as juicy and delicious as you want. You have to make sure the meat is at just the right temperature, and ThermoWorks has the tools you need to make that happen. Even better—the brand is offering those tools for major price cuts right now.

For a limited time, you can save up to 60% on select meat thermometers and accessories during the brand's Inventory Reduction sale. Through Wednesday, January 5, shoppers can grab items like the Classic Super-Fast Thermapen, originally $83, in six different colors for $70.55, giving you a 15% discount. Our Executive Editor of Commerce, Kate Tully Ellsworth, is a big fan: "Personally, I swear by the ThermoWorks Thermapen, which costs a little more, but is literally one of the best things I own," she said.

We also love ThermoWorks collectively as a brand, especially considering the ThermoPop is our all-time favorite digital meat thermometer. Typically listed for $35, you can get this compact kitchen tool at a $14 discount for $21. In testing, the ThermoPop provided super-quick readings, which is especially ideal for larger roasts that require frequent monitoring. The retailer consistently produces high-quality cooking supplies, and, according to Kate, the Classic Super-Fast Thermapen is certainly up to par with its peers.

The ThermoWorks ThermoPop is the best meat thermometer we've ever tried and you can get it for 40% off.

What's more, the brand claims it provides readings in just two to three seconds, while its water-resistant design will be unaffected by kitchen spills. Its battery life is also impressive (up to 1,500 hours!), plus, it automatically turns on and off when you stick the 4.5-inch probe in or out of the roast. The Thermapen works with temperatures between -4 to 122 degrees Fahrenheit (-20 to 50 degrees Celsius) and can easily switch from either degree mode.

Whether you're prepping a big meal this winter or want to gear up for the coming grilling season, ThermoWorks has the tools you need. Shop fast before these tasty deals go cold.

