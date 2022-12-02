Theta Edge Berhad (KLSE:THETA) Is In A Strong Position To Grow Its Business

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So should Theta Edge Berhad (KLSE:THETA) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

When Might Theta Edge Berhad Run Out Of Money?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. In June 2022, Theta Edge Berhad had RM54m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through RM6.6m. Therefore, from June 2022 it had 8.3 years of cash runway. Even though this is but one measure of the company's cash burn, the thought of such a long cash runway warms our bellies in a comforting way. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

Is Theta Edge Berhad's Revenue Growing?

We're hesitant to extrapolate on the recent trend to assess its cash burn, because Theta Edge Berhad actually had positive free cash flow last year, so operating revenue growth is probably our best bet to measure, right now. Notably, its strong revenue growth of 59% over the last year is genuinely cause for optimism. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. You can take a look at how Theta Edge Berhad is growing revenue over time by checking this visualization of past revenue growth.

How Hard Would It Be For Theta Edge Berhad To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While Theta Edge Berhad's revenue growth truly does shine bright, it's important not to ignore the possibility that it might need more cash, at some point, even if only to optimise its growth plans. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Theta Edge Berhad has a market capitalisation of RM92m and burnt through RM6.6m last year, which is 7.1% of the company's market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

Is Theta Edge Berhad's Cash Burn A Worry?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Theta Edge Berhad's cash burn. In particular, we think its revenue growth stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. And even its cash burn relative to its market cap was very encouraging. Taking all the factors in this report into account, we're not at all worried about its cash burn, as the business appears well capitalized to spend as needs be. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 3 warning signs for Theta Edge Berhad (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

