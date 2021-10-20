'They'll have to pay': Malaysia chip crunch triggers new era in supply deals

Liz Lee
·5 min read

By Liz Lee

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian electronics firms central to the supply of basic chips that drive the world's cars, smartphones and home devices say big-name customers are beating on their doors to lock in take-or-pay, longer-term deals - and happy to pay more if need be.

Manufacturers are rushing to replenish chip stocks depleted during coronavirus pandemic factory curbs - not least automakers who earlier cancelled orders expecting poor demand. That chip shortage has slammed their output, and still dislocates supply chains, just as consumer demand ramps up along with a global easing of COVID restrictions in everyday life.

At factories in Malaysia, operators like chip packaging firm Unisem say that drive is leading buyers that sell chips on to auto and electronics manufacturers to become willing to sign up for big price hikes, some even asking for as many assembled chips as plants can produce - whatever the cost.

But Malaysia's chip assembly industry, accounting for more than a tenth of a global trade worth over $20 billion, warns that shortages - exacerbated by years of under-investment in basic chip production, while high-end semiconductors were favoured - will last at least two years.

Firms must marry the need to ramp up production with the imperative to avoid COVID-19 infections in factories that could trigger complete shutdowns.

"The shortage is very real," said John Chia, chairman of Unisem. "For CEOs (of our clients) to escalate their issues to me directly shows that this is a serious matter ... now they want to talk to me directly," he told Reuters.

Chia declined to provide names of clients requesting as much supply as they can get their hands on. Unisem's customers include suppliers to global carmakers and electronics firms like Apple.

He said demand is so robust that its Chengdu plant in China is booked out for the whole of next year - and it will take months for it to clear backlogs for some automotive components.

Pre-pandemic, the world's outsourced chip assembly and test industry was estimated worth around $23 billion and it is seen growing to $30 billion in 2022, according to market research firm Yole Development.

Taiwan is the biggest service provider with more than 50% of market share, followed by China, the United States and then Malaysia. The latter is home to suppliers and factories serving chipmakers such as STMicroelectronics and Infineon, and carmakers including Toyota Motor Corp, Ford Motor Co and General Motors.

Wong Siew Hai, President at the Malaysia Semiconductor Industry Association, warns the shortage is likely to last for years. Some customers are ordering more than they need to lock in supplies, Wong said, while long-term contracts that range from one to three years have now become a new industry norm.

"For the capacity to match demand, (it will take) at least two to three years from now," Wong told Reuters.

OUTBREAK MEANS SHUTDOWN

Companies like Unisem have been ramping up. But Unisem, with a market value of about $1.6 billion, is still operating just 80% of its capacity, to reduce a risk of mass infections on its factory floor that could lead to an entire plant shutdown.

While 98% of its staff are now fully vaccinated, it has been forced to temporarily shut down its Ipoh plant, in northwestern Malaysia, twice since June due to an outbreak in the factory and a national lockdown order. Several automakers and semiconductor companies have said pandemic-related disruption in Malaysia has hit supply chains.

GM's CEO Mary Barra explained earlier this month https://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/general-motors-mary-barra-wall-street to Fox Business that, "We were hit maybe harder than most because some of the specific facilities in Malaysia were heavily impacted by COVID."

For a graphic on Malaysia semiconductor output & exports:

https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/ce/znpnezkydvl/MalaysiaSemiconductors.png

The gradual ramp-up at Unisem matches that of many of its peers.

Despite surging orders, Globetronics Technology, which makes optical sensors, light-emitting diodes and integrated circuits for the likes of Apple, Samsung Electronics and German carmakers, says it's running 90% of its factory capacity - and is also worried about rising costs.

"We've had to stay adaptable and mindful of workers' wellbeing during the lockdowns, including offering various types of incentives like cash to keep employees motivated and productivity high," Heng Charng Yee, vice president of business and operations, told Reuters.

The Malaysian government's stringent workplace rules, requiring frequent swab tests and limits on staff numbers, for example, have also added cost pressure, she said.

'THEY'LL HAVE TO PAY'

Investors and analysts say the shortage is also the fruit of under-investment in technology to make older-generation chips that can cost less than $1, widely used in auto industry, as heavyweights such as Samsung and TSMC ploughed billions into developing more powerful, high-end chips.

"We always think of these back-end semiconductors as low-margin business. But they suddenly have additional 5-10% pricing power," said Patrick Chang, ASEAN regional Chief Investment Officer Equities at Principal Asset Management Bhd.

Amid such demand, Unisem is pushing ahead with expansion at its plants in Malaysia and China - which will only come on stream 12-15 months down the line.

"We are cautious," said chairman Chia. "We have been hit blue and black before, remember the dotcom days?"

"We tell them (customers) now to at least sign up for 70% of their forecast (volume). If they don't give me that full amount, they will still have to pay."

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Kenneth Maxwell)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ASML edges past analyst estimate for Q3 profit amid chip shortage

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -ASML Holding NV, a key supplier to computer chip makers, posted slightly better-than-expected quarterly net income of 1.74 billion euros ($2 billion) on Wednesday, amid strong demand for its products and a global semiconductor shortage. Analysts had forecast a net income of 1.6 billion euros for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, according to Refinitiv data. In the third quarter of 2020, ASML had reported a net income of 1.1 billion euros on revenue of 3.96 billion euros.

  • Nikolas Cruz to plead guilty to Parkland school massacre. Will it spare him from Death Row?

    From the day he was arrested for slaughtering 17 people at a Parkland high school, Nikolas Cruz was never going to walk free.

  • Foxconn sets sights on making EVs in Europe, India, Latin America

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan tech giant Foxconn is looking at making electric vehicles (EVs) in Europe, India and Latin America, including "indirectly" cooperating with German automakers, Chairman Liu Young-way said on Wednesday. Foxconn, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, aims to become a major player in the global EV market and has clinched deals with U.S. startup Fisker Inc and Thailand's energy group PTT PCL.

  • N. Korea suspected ballistic missile, Haiti gang missionary ransom, UK Covid surge

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down today's top stories from around the world.

  • A report says China tested a new hypersonic missile capability, but Beijing says it was testing spacecraft technology

    A missile defense expert told Insider that the media report and China's claims about what happened are not necessarily mutually exclusive.

  • Giannis Remains Dominant on Opening Night

    Giannis is still dominant, Stephen Curry triple-doubles and the Lakers start slow yet again. Brad Stonebraker takes a look at opening night below. (Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Does raising the minimum wage kill jobs? The centurylong search for the elusive answer shows why economics is so difficult – but data sure helps

    The fight over the minimum wage continues. AP Photo/John RaouxFor decades it was conventional wisdom in the field of economics that a higher minimum wage results in fewer jobs. In part, that’s because it’s based on the law of supply and demand, one of the most well-known ideas in economics. Despite it being called a “law,” it’s actually two theories that suggest if the price of something goes up – wages, for example – demand will fall – in this case, for workers. Meanwhile, their supply will ris

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for monstrous free cash flow — why you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Morgan Stanley: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 80% (Or More)

    After slipping through September, markets have been trending up again in October. One possible reason: better-than-expected results from the Q3 earnings reports so far. With results in from 41 companies listed on the S&P 500, aggregate earnings are up more than 40% year-over-year. These solid results come even as revenues are down 13% yoy. Of the companies that have reported so far, 85% beat the anticipated EPS, while 70% beat on revenues. With these results, it should come as no surprise to see

  • Lehman Brothers May Still Cash In on Its Own Big Short From 2009

    (Bloomberg) -- Derivatives Lehman Brothers purchased to guard against defaults on the subprime-mortgage bonds that fueled the 2008 crisis could deliver a big pay-out more than 10 years after the bank’s collapse. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan

  • Prediction: These Will Be 5 of the Biggest Stocks by 2040

    Although the benchmark S&P 500 tends to head higher over long periods of time, the stocks primarily responsible for pushing the widely followed index to new heights change regularly. As an example, nine of the 10 largest stocks by market cap in 2004 are no longer in the top 10 as of today. In fact, insurer AIG now sits around No. 250 in the market cap rankings.

  • Challenges abound as Tata draws up a flight plan for Air India

    Tata Sons' $2.4 billion purchase of debt-ridden, government-owned Air India will give the conglomerate immediate access to valuable flying rights and landing slots that will help it claw back market share from foreign rivals. But industry executives warn any success will be a long and complicated process that could cost it more than $1 billion and require fixing myriad problems, including its worn-out fleet, poor service and the lack of a charismatic leader. Air India, with its maharajah mascot, was once renowned for its lavishly decorated planes and stellar service championed by the airline's founder, JRD Tata, India's first commercial pilot.

  • Best Buy's (BBY) Superb Black Friday Offers to Lure Customers

    Best Buy (BBY) comes up with the hottest tech offers via its Black Friday deals. Its Totaltech membership program is also quite encouraging.

  • 2 Innovative Growth Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million

    I love to hear the phrase "disruptive innovation." Technologies that fall into that category tend to change the world, and the companies that build those technologies often create substantial wealth for shareholders.

  • Activist Investor and Billionaire Bill Ackman is Buying These 7 Stocks

    In this article, we will take a look at the 7 stocks that activist investor and billionaire Bill Ackman is buying. If you want to skip our detailed analysis on Bill Ackman’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Activist Investor and Billionaire Bill Ackman is Buying These 2 Stocks. Hedge fund […]

  • 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Before the Holidays

    While consumers gear up for gift-giving season, investors should find ways to strengthen their portfolios.

  • Billionaire investor Carl Icahn warns a market crisis is brewing, says bitcoin may be an inflation hedge, and reflects on his Apple and Netflix bets in a new interview. Here are the 7 best quotes.

    Icahn reacted to an Insider report that he missed out on $40 billion by selling Apple and Netflix stock, saying he always cashes out early.

  • 'The Big Short' investor Michael Burry says he's not betting against crypto - and reveals he bought a couple of coins

    Burry warned that crypto is in a speculative bubble, but he's bullish on blockchain technology and sees value in NFTs beyond the digital art world.

  • NYC Reaping Hudson Yards Dividends After Luxury Building Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Hudson Yards, a 45-square block district of office towers, luxury apartments and upscale shops on Manhattan’s far West Side, is paying down its tab with New York City’s taxpayers.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to

  • Democrats raise proposed IRS bank reporting threshold to $10,000 from $600

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Senior Democrats in Congress have agreed to raise their proposed tax reporting threshold for bank account inflows and outflows to $10,000 a year, with exemptions for wage income, from an earlier proposal of $600 that drew criticism for being too intrusive. U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden on Tuesday said the new $10,000 Internal Revenue Service reporting threshold, to be included in Democrats' sweeping "reconciliation" social spending and tax hike legislation, was chosen after consultations with the U.S. Treasury because it is a level frequently used in other bank reporting requirements.