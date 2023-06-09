'They're 100% not human': Las Vegas Police investigate reports of extraterrestrial sightings

Big, shiny eyes. Towering nearly 10 feet tall. 100% not human. Aliens.

That’s the 911 call that came into dispatchers last month from a Las Vegas area resident reporting extraterrestrial life in his backyard, just about an hour after local police witnessed an object falling from the sky.

The paranormal investigation by police did not turn up any answers.

“On May 1, 2023, at approximately 12:29 a.m. LVMPD dispatch received a call about a suspicious situation,” the Las Vegas Police Department said in an email statement. “Officer conducted a preliminary investigation and closed the event as unfounded."

At around 11:50 p.m. on April 30, body camera footage from an officer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police captured a bright, glowing object cutting through the sky, according to local TV channel 8 News Now.

About 40 minutes later, a local resident placed a 911 call to report that something “100% not human” was staring at him from his backyard shortly after he and his family saw an object fall from the sky, the station reported.

“There’s like an 8-foot person beside it, and another one’s inside us, and it has big eyes and it’s looking at us — and it’s still there,” the caller, who said that he and his family had seen something fall from the sky, told the dispatcher.

“I swear to God this is not a joke, this is actually — we’re terrified,” the caller said.

Local TV channel 8 News Now first reported the story and obtained the video and audio from that weird evening, including the 911 call and body camera footage.

The dispatcher clarified the situation with the caller, careful to choose the right words.

“So, there’s two people — there’s two subjects in your backyard?” the dispatcher asked.

“Correct, and they're very large,” the caller said. “They’re like 8 foot, 9 feet, 10 foot. They look like aliens to us. Big eyes. They have big eyes. Like, I can’t explain it, and big mouth. They’re shiny eyes and they’re human. They’re 100% not human.”

Two officers responded to the caller’s home, KLAS reported.

“I’m so nervous right now,” one of the responding officers said while en route to the house. “I have butterflies bro.” He continues to say that people “saw a shooting star, and now these people say there’s aliens in their backyard.”

Officers interviewed the family on their front lawn.

“What did you see?” one of the officers asks.

“It was like a big creature,” one witness said, adding it was around 10 feet tall.

The officer tells them about the incident his colleague saw just before the call came in.

“I’m not going to BS you guys. One of my partners said they saw something fall out of the sky, too,” the officer said. “So that’s why I’m kind of curious. Did you see anything land in your backyard?”

A man in a robe said some of his family members saw “a big something with light” plummet from above.

Police continued to investigate that evening, asking neighbors if they too had witnessed any unusual objects fall from the sky. KLAS reported the investigation lasted for several days.

The Department of Defense is tracking more than 800 cases of "unidentified aerial phenomena," often called UFOs, from the past 27 years, according to government officials, who added that only 2% to 5% of cases can be explained.

