They're Back.” Paranormal Circus creeps into Victorville

The R-rated Paranormal Cirque is coming back to the High Desert, with shows starting Friday, Nov. 17 at the San Bernardino County Fairgrounds in Victorville.

Paranormal Cirque is coming back to the High Desert with its R-rated circus that includes adrenaline-filled performances and trips down horror lane.

Presented by Cirque Italia, performances under the “Black and Red Big Top Tent” runs Nov. 17 to 20 at the San Bernardino County Fairgrounds in Victorville.

The Paranormal Cirque, designed for mature audiences, includes a bit of theater, circus, and cabaret themes with a new European-style flare, organizers said. Visitors to the circus can watch “freaks, illusionists and strange creatures” perform comedy and death-defying acts, the company boasts

Organizers explained that ticket holders will enter the big top and fall into a parallel world and end up surrounded by monstrous creatures with hidden talents that will amaze you with the circus arts by performers from around the world.

“This show is not for the faint of heart,” organizers said. “You may have to catch your breath or try to stop your heart from racing during this adrenaline-filled performance.”

A few of the circus arts you can expect to see in this new production include the jaw-dropping Wheel of Death, mystifying MAGIC, and more.

Steve Copeland, one half of the in-demand comedy clown duo of “Steve and Ryan,” told VC Reporter that the greatest thing about Paranormal Cirque is that “Halloween never has to end!”

Cirque Italia

Cirque Italia is a collaboration of the American dream and the leadership of one strong Italian entrepreneur, Manuel Rebecchi.

Starting with its creation in 2012, the Water Circus advanced into traveling shows across the U.S. In 2017, Cirque Italia launched a second version of the Water Circus.

In 2018, they launched Paranormal Cirque, and in 2021, a new prison-themed show dubbed Cirque Slammer.

Rebecchi, the nephew of Moira Orfei, the world-renowned queen of the Italian circus—combined his family’s pedigree with his groundbreaking ideas to form the company.

The circus adheres to an animal-free policy.

Tickets, showtimes

Tickets can be purchased starting at $20. Visitors under 18 are required to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. This show has adult language and material. Show times are:

Friday, Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18 at 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 19 at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

The box office opens on-site daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Tuesday, Nov. 14

For online tickets, promotions, discounts, deals and general information, visit paranormalcirque.com or call 941-704-8572.

