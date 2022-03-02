'They're finally listening': Indigenous peoples play major role in new climate report

Nikki Cooley’s family were forced to sell off most of the livestock they depended on for both food and income as springs dried up and wells went dry in the heart of the Navajo Nation.

“My parents have to haul water driving 30 miles in each direction,” said Cooley, a Dinè and Navajo Nation citizen. “Instead of having 50 to 100 head of sheep, now we have maybe 10 to 12.”

The dry wells, increasingly hot summers and freezing winters seemed to confirm the fears of Native people that climate change was taking a toll on the Navajo Nation and on Indigenous peoples throughout the Americas and the world.

Cooley, the co-manager for the Tribal Climate Change Program at the Institute for Tribal Environmental Professionals at Northern Arizona University, found herself in a position to address the issue. She was one of a team of Indigenous climate experts who contributed to the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's latest report.

The report, “Climate Change 2022: Impacts, Adaptation and Vulnerability,” found that Indigenous peoples are especially affected by the rapidly changing climate. Indigenous people and local communities, the report said, often find themselves on the front lines of a warming world and face cascading, long-term impacts as they endure the loss of ecosystems they depend on for food, shelter and other basic needs of life.

The report, released this week, said climate hazards like flooding, drought, weather extremes and loss of arable land will occur simultaneously. The authors said some effects would be irreversible.

The report also said that supporting Indigenous peoples' self-determination and sovereignty and working with Indigenous practitioners to incorporate traditional ecological knowledge and land management practices may help address or even mitigate the crisis.

The inclusion of Indigenous peoples in the report was a small step in the international assessment processes and a "huge step" for the United Nations panel, known as IPCC, said Sherilee Harper, co-lead of the Indigenous Health Adaptation to Climate Change program and associate professor at the University of Alberta.

"The impacts on Indigenous peoples is obviously very substantial and important," Harper said. "But I think this is going way beyond 'climate change is impacting Indigenous people' to looking at how Indigenous people have been part of effective solutions in responding to climate change."

Wells run dry, weather changes in Indian Country

Felicia Holliday, 17, speaks about how her family gets water to their home in Monument Valley, just south of the Utah-Arizona border, on the Navajo Nation. She says she bathes her grandmother with a bucket and a washcloth. Other relatives keep the water barrels filled by making trips to a spigot to fill up.

Cooley said water availability and quality, as well as decreased groundwater retention, are the most drastic impacts climate change has had on Northern Arizona tribes. As wells and springs dry up on the Navajo Nation, people have to drive longer distances to access water for themselves and their livestock.

But Cooley said many Navajos lack her family’s resources to venture farther out for water.

“Families are selling off their cattle because they cannot afford to pay for the gasoline for their vehicles or they don't even have gasoline or a big truck,” Cooley said.

Also, hay and animal feed have become more expensive.

“That’s the reality a lot of families face when they used those livestock for food and for money, and they are now having to reduce it, sell it and also find other means of getting food and making money,” Cooley said.

She also said important food plants like piñon pines are dying off, replaced by invasive species that don't need as much water.

ITEP led the effort to write the first-ever comprehensive report on the status of tribes dealing with the effects of climate change.

Nicole Horseherder said it's clear that seasonal temperatures are changing.

"We've had a shift in seasons," she said, such as early springs and late winters. "We've had a lot of extreme temperatures like 8-degree lows that go on for days."

Summers are also changing: "We have really hot weather a couple of weeks every summer," said Horseherder, the head of the Navajo water protector group Tó Nizhóní Ání. "I grew up here on the Black Mesa Plateau, and the temperatures were never more than 100 degrees, but now you can easily go to 100 or even 110 degrees."

These seasonal changes are taking a toll on food security on the Navajo Nation and other tribal communities.

"We're dry farmers and rely on rainfall to water our crops," Horseherder said. But monsoonal rainfall has declined, which leaves crops like corn high and dried out and dying on the stalk. "If our dry farmers can't feed themselves, the rest of the world needs to worry."

Both Horseherder and Cooley said tribes are responding and adapting to changing conditions by building small backyard gardens and using trucked-in water systems such as the cisterns provided by nonprofits like DigDeep.

Scientists say past events can help predict next climate change 'tipping points'

IPCC: Supporting Indigenous rights supports adaptation

The IPCC report noted for the first time in its 34-year history that historic colonialism and governance models have contributed to unsustainable ocean and land use, inequity and marginalization of vulnerable communities such as Indigenous peoples.

The report also said the "recognition of inherent rights of Indigenous peoples" and including Indigenous peoples and other local communities would be integral to successful adaptation in forested areas and other parts of the world.

The authors also called for nations and organizations to link scientific knowledge, Indigenous knowledge, local knowledge and citizen science to better understand climate knowledge, capacity building and information sharing. The report said adaptation measures that include these are more effective and sustainable.

And, the authors wrote, including Indigenous peoples in the decision-making process will address "structural inequalities, insufficient financial resources, cross-city risks and the integration of Indigenous knowledge and local knowledge."

Horseherder has a recommendation to help address climate change: "In critical times, how do you relay that urgency to leadership who don't get it?" she asked.

She said if Indigenous peoples have insight into what the issues are and what the answers are, people in power should support those people to make those solutions reality.

"We all know that in the white man's way, for those of us in the academic field or even that read a newspaper, we realize that words on paper have meaning and have power," Cooley said. Being included in the IPCC report is meaningful, she said, because "they're finally listening to what we Indigenous people have been saying orally for a long time."

Cooley said when she saw the report and that it had included Indigenous peoples' concerns and contributions, "I was just so overcome with emotion because we should have been here a long time ago."

Debra Krol reports on Indigenous communities at the confluence of climate, culture and commerce in Arizona and the Intermountain West. Reach Krol at debra.krol@azcentral.com. Follow her on Twitter at @debkrol.

Coverage of Indigenous issues at the intersection of climate, culture and commerce is supported by the Catena Foundation.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Indigenous issues 'finally' find a place in climate report