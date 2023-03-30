'They're freaking cowards': Reps. Bowman and Massie clash at Capitol over gun legislation
At the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Democratic congressman and former principal Jamaal Bowman and Republican congressman Thomas Massie had a heated exchange over passing gun legislation. Massie walked over to Bowman after the New Yorker said Republicans were “freaking cowards.” Democrats are pushing for an assault weapons ban after seven people, including a shooter, were killed in a mass shooting incident at a private Christian elementary school in Nashville on Monday.