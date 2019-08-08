'They're going to lose everything': Families are devastated after Mississippi ICE raids

MORTON – As Thursday morning dawned hot and bright, Desiree Hughes soldiered through the 24th hour of her wait in a parking lot of a chicken processing plant here.

Two of her friends had been seized by immigration officials during a raid the day before, in an operation that resulted in about 680 arrests from seven different food processing plants across Mississippi. It was the largest workplace sting in at least a decade.

"(I'm) hurt. Heartbroken," Hughes said before taking a deep breath. "I just want our families to come home. Because without their mamas and papas, how are they going to take care of their babies? How are they going to get to school? How are they going to pay their bills? They're going to lose everything."

'Let them go!': Largest US immigration raids in a decade net 680 arrests

Friends, coworkers and family watch as U.S. immigration officials raid the Koch Foods Inc., plant in Morton, Miss., Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. U.S. immigration officials raided several Mississippi food processing plants on Wednesday and signaled that the early-morning strikes were part of a large-scale operation targeting owners as well as employees. More

Hundreds in federal custody. What happens to those left behind?

Hughes was struggling to get through to her friends. She didn't have the special identification numbers needed to get information on them through a government hotline. Officials told her to search an online database run by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, but their names weren't showing up.

Immigration officials raided the plant just as the night shift was leaving and the morning shift was arriving, around 7:30 or 8 a.m., said Hughes, who is also an employee. Latino workers were gathered into one room, she said. Agents started questioning them, sorting those who had legal residency in the country from those who entered the U.S. illegally.

Hughes, who is a legal resident, was told to leave. She wasn't given a chance to speak with her friends before they were carted away in a bus.

Hughes' first concern: Her friends' young daughter and little brother. She made sure they had food, water, clothes and that they were in a safe location.

The brother, a naturally anxious kid, was panicking, she said. The little girl was too young to understand what was going on.

Then, she went back to Koch Foods. She and others whose loved ones were swept up in the raids gathered in nearby parking lots on Wednesday, hoping that buses would bring them back.

The crowd swelled to hundreds of people overnight, she said. They stayed for hours, anxiously and tearfully waiting to be reunited with family and friends.

"When the bus comes, oh, everybody was jumping for joy. It was very exciting. But at the same time, it was sad because a bunch of us waited for the loved ones to get off the bus and a lot of them didn't get off," she said.

A few buses returned with people who had been processed – but far fewer than the number who had been taken away, she said.

By Thursday morning, only a handful of people remained in the parking lot.

Friends, coworkers and family talk among themselves as they watch as U.S. immigration officials raid the Koch Foods Inc., plant in Morton, Miss. More

Lawyer: Man who assaulted a boy during national anthem is convinced Trump ordered it

In the group was a young woman wearing an ankle monitor. She said she was taken during the raid, processed and let go with a GPS tracker. When ICE agents came to seize workers at her plant, she tried to run away. She tripped and fell, leaving a mottled bruise along the length of her shin.

The woman's husband had also been taken to processing, but he still had not returned to Morton. A translator working with the woman said she heard her husband was on a bus headed for Louisiana.