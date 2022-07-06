'They're not there. ... I killed them': Man confesses to West Palm-area double murder, PBSO says

As Guillermo Silva stepped outside his residence in suburban West Palm Beach to speak to another man Saturday night, he confirmed that two other people were inside and told the man to enter through a side door, according to court documents.

The man did so and then, according to Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigators, said he heard Silva make a threat and then a confession: The two people the man came to see were dead.

"Please forgive me. … They're not there. … I killed them," the man reported Silva as saying moments after the man fought Silva and disarmed him, taking away a knife, according to an arrest report made public Tuesday.

Investigators did not disclose the names of the victims citing a 2018 state constitutional amendment that allows crime victims or their families to invoke their rights to privacy. Sheriff's spokesperson Teri Barbera said that the victims were both related to Silva and described the homicides as "domestic-related."

Deputies arrested Silva, 57, early Sunday; he is facing two counts of second-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. During a court hearing Monday at the Palm Beach County Jail, a judge ordered that he be held without bail on the murder charges.

Silva was assigned an assistant public defender. As a policy, the county Public Defender's Office does not comment on open cases.

According to PBSO reports, deputies responding to the 500 block of Cherry Road, just north of Palm Beach International Airport, at about 8:40 p.m. Saturday found a man and woman dead. Both had signs of severe blunt trauma.

The man who confronted Silva told deputies that he went to the home to drop off money for the other two occupants to help them with their bills. When he arrived, he said he tried to call from his car, but did not receive an answer. He honked his horn and Silva came outside, directing him to enter through the side door.

After the man entered, Silva approached him from behind and held a knife to his throat, the arrest report said.

"I am going to (expletive) kill you," he reportedly told the man.

The man fought Silva off, pushing away the knife as he knocked Silva to the ground and held him down. He called another person for help and then 911. After deputies arrived, Silva was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center to be treated for injuries related to the fight, then taken to a PBSO substation in Greenacres.

There, Silva told investigators he had been drinking, causing him to get into an argument with the home's other two occupants before he went to sleep, according to the report. Deputies said he told them he was awakened by the man visiting the home, and that the man had attacked him.

Deputies said Silva could not remember what started the altercation. He told investigators he did not recall killing anyone or making threats against the visitor, the arrest report said.

The deaths are among 56 confirmed homicides in Palm Beach County during 2022, according to a Palm Beach Post online database. It was one of two double homicides in the county during the July 4 weekend, followed by one early Tuesday in Delray Beach.

