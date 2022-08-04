'They're not scary': Community members mingle with first responders at National Night Out

A few hundred Burlington area residents made their way down to the riverfront Tuesday for night of fun, games, prizes, free hot dogs, and the chance to get to know first responders a little better during the National Night Out.

Since 1984, National Night Out has been held in cities across the country as a way for police and first responders to become more familiar with their communities and raise awareness on various issues, initiatives and local services.

Burlington's National Night Out celebration last summer was the first held in Burlington since 2011.

Tuesday's event served as a sequel and brought out members of local police, fire, EMT crews, as well as the Iowa State Patrol and Iowa National Guard, as attendees, which included many children, got to play games and win prizes, snack on free food and food provided by local food trucks, learn more about local businesses and public services, and allow the opportunity to meet and speak with those in charge of keeping the community safe.

Conversely, the event also gives first responders the chance to meet with the public in hopes that connections and familiarity established there will allow for more comfort and dialogue in the future, which can be helpful during stressful situations and police investigations, as well as helping the public see police and first responders as members of the community.

More: Burlington man arrested in connection with recent shots-fired incident

Attendees who spoke with The Hawk Eye had positive reactions to this year's National Night Out.

James Miller of Burlington attended last year's event and brought his son out Tuesday night.

"He just likes to come down and try to win the prizes," Miller said of his 11-year-old son, but he acknowledged it wasn't all about the games. "It helps him realize that cops are real people. It's a good event."

The Rev. Fred Starling of Faith Temple Church of God in Christ said he was encouraged by the gathering and the potential unifying effect it could have on the community.

Story continues

"I love the fellowship, I love the unity, and I think we could get much more accomplished if we would unite our Godly forces together," Starling said. "And I think this (event) shows unity is bringing people together and having fun."

More: House fire likely caused by bottle rocket, Burlington fire officials say

One grandmother who attended said she had fun during last year's event and brought her grandchildren this year so they could meet with first responders.

"My grandkids love to come here and meet the cops and fire department and all the people," said Deb Shelman of Mediapolis. "It makes the kids so that they're more comfortable with law enforcement if they have to go to them (for help)."

One mother who attended shared this sentiment and knew personally how important it can be for children to not be afraid of first responders.

Mandy Brown of Burlington said her family had an incident a few years ago when her youngest daughter was still a baby after she fell off of a couch, hit her head, went unconscious, and the family had to call 911.

When EMTs and firefighters arrived at her home, Brown said, her older daughter seemed frightened and unsure how to react.

More: What to know about new Burlington School District superintendent ahead of 2022-23 school year

"I had to call the ambulance when (my youngest daughter) was younger and (my older daughter) was in the house, hiding, because she was scared of the firemen," Brown explained. "When (the firefighters) came in to check on my other kids, she was hiding, because she didn't know if they were strangers, so she was scared of them."

Brown also said her daughters also have had to the opportunity to get to know the student resource officers at their school and that she embraces opportunities to get her daughters acquainted with first responders.

"I like that (SROs) come in and walk the schools, so they can get familiar with their faces," Brown said of her daughters. "To get to know the policemen out here is great, because they tend to see that, in some cases, they're scary. This just shows that they're not scary."

One attendee noted that the event could be useful in helping improve negative perceptions of police officers.

"I think (area police) are doing good," Chanelle Nichols, a co-facilitator with Burlington Building Bridges, said of efforts by local law enforcement to engage with the community. "I seen they had that cookout at Stone Gardens Apartments recently.

"Honestly, no matter how many people say they hate the police, as soon as they go to their car and it's stolen, who is the first person they call?" Nichols added. "The police."

More: Police seeking Henry County man accused of stolen valor, collecting $4.5K from motorcycle benefit

Charisse King, a board member of Burlington Building Bridges, said her past interactions with police have been positive but acknowledged that her experiences may differ from others.

"I think (police) have gotten a bad rap in some cases," King said. "But this is important. I think it's very important that they build these types of relationships with the community. And we get chance to look at them and see them as more human than just our servants and protectors of the community."

LaVonna Bennamon, who moved to Burlington from Moline, Illinois, a few years ago, said that while some may feel uncomfortable around police officers, National Night Out and other efforts by local law enforcement have given her position impressions of local law enforcement.

"To be honest, maybe people our color, we're not used to police and tend to get nervous around the police for some reason or another," Bennamon said. "But it has been good interactions here, for me...I think this is awesome. When I got here, I kind of felt bad I didn't get to come down here last summer."

More: Two wanted for forging checks from Henry County Jail, allegedly stealing $30,000

And for some attendees with family members who work as first responders, the importance of getting community members to get to know police, fire and other rescue workers is something they've witnessed many times over the years and never stops being a necessity.

"At first it was kind of weird," 13-year-old Kylee Hill of Burlington said, explaining what it was like telling her friends and classmates that her father is a police officer. "But now they know, because he was a school resource officer. So he's close with all the kids and they got to know him well. Really, it's just everyday stuff with him now."

Brad Vidmar covers public safety and education for The Hawk Eye and can be reached via email at BVidmar@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Hawk Eye: Burlington community comes together during National Night Out