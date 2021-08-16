  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

'They're really sitting ducks': Refugee advocates inundated with pleas for help from vulnerable Afghans

Deirdre Shesgreen, USA TODAY
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON – They are hiding in their homes, destroying evidence of any association with the U.S. government and secretly pleading with advocates in America for help.

Over the last 24 hours, Afghan women, journalists, human rights advocates and former translators for the U.S. military have flooded U.S.-based refugee groups with desperate messages seeking a way out of their country now that the Taliban have taken control.

“They’re really sitting ducks,” said Gayatri Patel, the vice president for external relations at the Women’s Refugee Commission.

Patel and other advocates have been working feverishly to assemble a “master list” of potential evacuees, even as they watch in horror at the chaos unfolding at the Kabul airport, where panicked Afghans have rushed the tarmac and tried to grab ahold of departing planes.

They led the war in Afghanistan: Now, defense secretaries say the U.S. 'invented reasons' to stay in Afghanistan.

"We’ve been getting names and feeding them to the folks at the State Department," she said. "This is such an urgent process ... Everybody is terrified for their friends and colleagues" who are stuck in Afghanistan.

Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, president and CEO of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, said her staff has been overwhelmed with gut-wrenching requests for help.

"It is emails, calls, texts, twitter DMs (direct messages) of people desperately seeking to flee a country being overtaken by the Taliban," she said. "In some ways we feel so powerless because at this point the situation on the ground is just constantly changing, and what we’re seeing on TV and hearing on the ground is complete chaos."

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) talks about women in Afghanistan, including the seven pictured women who were killed in Afghanistan, as she questions Zalmay Khalilzad, special envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation, while he testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on April 27, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) talks about women in Afghanistan, including the seven pictured women who were killed in Afghanistan, as she questions Zalmay Khalilzad, special envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation, while he testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on April 27, 2021 in Washington, DC.

The Lutheran immigration service is specifically focused on helping Afghans who worked for the U.S. military during the war – a group that Vignarajah says numbers about 80,000 assuming the Afghans bring multiple family members with them to the U.S.

Is Kabul 'Biden's Saigon'?: The haunting images of a chaotic exit out of Afghanistan are evoking comparisons to Vietnam

The Biden administration has already evacuated about 1,200 Afghans who served alongside American troops to Ft. Lee, a base in Virginia. The Pentagon is looking for two additional military bases in the United States to house additional evacuated Afghans, said spokesman John Kirby. As many as 22,000 Afghans may be housed at those bases.

Patel's group is working to help women's rights defenders, while other groups are scrambling to assist Afghan journalists. On Aug. 9, suspected Taliban fighters killed an Afghan radio station manager in Kabul and kidnapped a journalist in southern Helmand province, according to Reuters. The militant Islamic group has a long history of targeting reporters.

Vignarajah and others have spent weeks flooding congressional offices, the White House, and the State Department with requests on behalf of vulnerable Afghans. Those efforts dramatically ramped up over the last 24 hours as the Taliban entered Kabul and the U.S.-backed Afghan government collapsed.

"We’ve been screaming from the rooftops for months now that these allies needed to be moved to Guam," said Vignarajah. But she said the Biden administration wasted precious time trying to negotiate agreements with third countries to accept the potential refugees while the State Department vetted their applications. She blasted that decision as "outsourcing our moral obligation."

'Were all of our sacrifices wasted?': War veterans react to stunning Afghanistan collapse

U.S. troops on Monday sought to gain control of the international airport in Kabul after thousands of Afghans rushed through the civilian side and swarmed the military landing strip. At least seven people have died in the mayhem.

Senior U.S. military officials say the dead include some who fell from a departing American military transport jet, according to the Associated Press. Videos show people clinging to the sides of a U.S. military plane as it taxied, as well as falling from a plane as it took off.

In a joint statement issued Sunday evening, the Pentagon and State Department said U.S. officials were working to secure the airport to allow "the safe departure of U.S. and allied personnel from Afghanistan via civilian and military flights." U.S. officials have not said how many Afghans they will evacuate.

In the coming days, "we will be transferring out of the country thousands of American citizens who have been resident in Afghanistan, as well as locally employed staff of the U.S. mission in Kabul and their families and other particularly vulnerable Afghan nationals," the statement said.

Exclusive analysis from Susan Page: President Biden's biggest defeat: Afghanistan war ends amid chaos and broken promises

The Biden administration is also scrambling to evacuate of thousands of Afghans who worked with American troops and are eligible for special immigrant visas.

Advocates say it may be too little, too late.

"It feels very bleak," Patel said. She said congressional pressure will be key in trying to make sure the Biden administration doesn't end the evacuation campaign before every vulnerable Afghan is out.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., is among those working on the issue and pressing the White House to ramp up its efforts.

"Without swift, decisive action from the administration, Afghan civilians will suffer or die at the hands of the Taliban," she said in a statement Monday. She called on the administration to expedite some steps in the visa process for Afghans who worked with the U.S. military, as well as women, journalists and others.

"And there must be an immediate expansion of the refugee program for Afghan women seeking asylum, whose lives are in jeopardy as the Taliban resumes control and turns back the clock on 20 years of progress for women’s rights," Shaheen said. "A failure to act now will seal their fate."

Trump on Afghanistan: Trump claims Afghanistan withdrawal would have been 'much more successful' if he were president. Would it?

Contributing: Tom Vanden Brook and Michael Collins

Three Afghan women in burqas in 1996 after the Taliban religious army took over Kabul.
Three Afghan women in burqas in 1996 after the Taliban religious army took over Kabul.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Afghan women, journalists, translators seek help from US groups

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Frantic scenes at Kabul airport as Afghans try to flee Taliban

    The footage shared by Afghanistan's largest private broadcaster, Tolo news, highlighted the chaos at Hamid Karzai International Airport after Taliban fighters nL1N2PL01V entered Kabul following the withdrawal of foreign forces. At least five people were killed as the chaos mounted at the airport, according to witnesses, though one person waiting for a flight told Reuters it was unclear whether those killed had been shot or trampled in a stampede. U.S. troops fired warning shots to stop people getting on flights taking out diplomats and embassy employees and two gunmen were also shot at the airport, U.S. officials told Reuters.

  • Factbox: Blood and billions of dollars: NATO's long war in Afghanistan

    * On Sept. 12, 2001, NATO allies invoked their mutual defence clause for the first, and so far only time in the Western alliance's seven-decade history, after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States by al Qaeda militants. * After U.S.-led forces defeated Taliban leaders harbouring al Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden, the architect of the Sept. 11 attacks, NATO took command of an international coalition in 2003.

  • Pentagon says U.S. and international forces working to clear Kabul airport

    U.S. forces are working with Turkish and other international troops to clear Kabul airport to allow evacuation https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/talibans-rapid-advance-across-afghanistan-2021-08-10 flights to resume, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Monday. He told a news briefing Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had authorized the deployment of another battalion to Kabul that would bring the number of troops guarding the evacuation to about 6,000. Gunmen at the airport shot at U.S. forces and U.S. troops had shot dead two armed Afghans, Kirby said.

  • Debra Winger quit 'A League of Their Own' after Madonna was cast: It became 'an Elvis film'

    Debra Winger says she quit her starring role in 1992's "A League of Their Own" after director Penny Marshall cast Madonna, making "an Elvis film."

  • Japan marks 76th anniversary of WWII defeat; no Suga apology

    Japan marked the 76th anniversary of its World War II surrender on Sunday with a somber ceremony in which Prime Minister Yosihide Suga pledged for the tragedy of war to never be repeated but avoided apologizing for his country's aggression. Suga said Japan never forgets that the peace the country enjoys today is built on the sacrifices of those who died in the war. Suga did not offer an apology to the Asian victims of Japanese aggression across the region in the first half of the 20th century — a precedent set by the country's previous leader, Shinzo Abe, who was frequently accused of trying to whitewash Japan's brutal past.

  • "The war is over": Taliban declare victory in Afghanistan

    Taliban leaders declared Monday "the war is over," after taking control of Afghanistan nearly 20 years on from the militant group fleeing a U.S.-led coalition march into Kabul.Driving the news: The declaration to Al Jazeera came after the Taliban seized the presidential palace in Kabul Sunday, and following the U.S. evacuation of the American Embassy Monday. The U.S. was taking over air traffic control at Kabul's airport, where chaotic scenes were reported Monday, as foreigners and Afghan citize

  • Cardi B Fiercely Defends Lizzo After She Breaks Down in Tears Over Hateful Comments

    After Lizzo broke down in tears during an Instagram Live, the singer’s “Rumors” collaborator, Cardi B, took to social media in defense of the Grammy winner.

  • Sydney records deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic, Melbourne lockdown extended

    CANBERRA/SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's biggest city of Sydney recorded its deadliest day of the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday as troops and police set up roadblocks to limit the movement of people, while Melbourne faced a nightly curfew and a further two weeks of lockdown. Sydney, which is in its eighth week of lockdown, is the epicentre of Australia's third COVID-19 wave https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps that threatens to push the country's A$2 trillion ($1.5 trillion) economy into its second recession in as many years. New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said seven people in Sydney had died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, surpassing the state's previous record daily toll from earlier this month.

  • No masks, no class. Clemson professors plan walkout over lack of COVID precautions

    Some Clemson professors say they won’t teach on the first day of class to protest the administration’s decision to not require masks in classrooms

  • THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Cheaper by the Dozen' over 17 years later

    The cast is filled with early 2000s stars who went on to successful careers. Here's what actors like Hilary Duff and Ashton Kutcher are doing now.

  • Taliban sweep into Afghan capital after government collapses

    The Taliban swept into Afghanistan's capital Sunday after the government collapsed and the embattled president joined an exodus of his fellow citizens and foreigners, signaling the end of a costly two-decade U.S. campaign to remake the country. Heavily armed Taliban fighters fanned out across the capital, and several entered Kabul's abandoned presidential palace. Suhail Shaheen, a Taliban spokesman and negotiator, told The Associated Press that the militants would hold talks in the coming days aimed at forming an “open, inclusive Islamic government."

  • Taliban tells CNN reporter in Kabul to stand to the side because she's a woman as life changes overnight in the Afghan capital

    A Taliban commander told Clarissa Ward that "everything is under control, everything will be fine," and that "nobody should worry," she said.

  • Who is Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban commander set to rule Afghanistan?

    Four years ago, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar was languishing in a Pakistani prison after being arrested for masterminding the Taliban's brutal military campaign in Afghanistan.

  • Photos and videos appear to show Afghans trying to flee the Taliban falling out of planes as they leave Kabul airport

    Footage has emerged on social media of people falling from jets after clinging to aircraft or attempting to stowaway in the fuselage.

  • VIDEO: US military helicopters chase away crowds of panicked Afghans swarming its planes

    Thousands of Afghans flooded the airport and swarmed the large C-17 airlift planes as the Taliban seizes control of the country.

  • The US is evacuating staff from Kabul—Russia and China are not

    China and Russia are preparing to deal directly with the Taliban on its home turf, while their global rivals walk away.

  • The quick collapse in Afghanistan proves Biden was right to leave

    Trying to build a centralized nation-state in Afghanistan was always a fool's errand, a truth the American people figured out long ago

  • Jen Psaki Reveals How She Deals With Peter Doocy When The Cameras Are Off

    The White House press secretary's relationship with the Fox News correspondent isn't always as contentious as it may seem.

  • Biden sends 5,000 troops to Afghanistan, blames Trump for Taliban resurgence

    President Joe Biden released a statement Saturday from the White House blaming his decision to surge U.S. troops to Afghanistan to combat the Taliban's surging land acquisition on the policies of former President Donald Trump.

  • Video shows Taliban celebrating inside Afghanistan presidential palace

    In the video provided by Al Jazeera, armed men are seen walking the halls and sitting in the chair of President Ashraf Ghani, who fled the country hours earlier.