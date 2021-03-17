What they're saying: Biden calls Georgia shooting "troubling" as others join chorus of outrage

Shawna Chen
·2 min read
President Biden joined a chorus of public officials on Wednesday in speaking out against the Atlanta-area shootings that left eight victims dead — six of whom were Asian women.

What they're saying: "Whatever the motivation here, I know Asian Americans, they are very concerned, because as you know I have been speaking about the brutality against Asian Americans, and it's troubling," Biden said, per NBC News.

  • Biden added that he had spoken with the attorney general and FBI director and that determining the motive behind the shootings remained in progress.

Asian American lawmakers along with those from Georgia spoke out against the lethal attack, while others joined in solidarity.

  • Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.): "My deepest condolences to the friends and family of those killed in GA last night. And to the millions of Asian Americans living in fear after a year of violence and hate speech, I say you are not alone! It's time for us to unite to #StopAsianHate."

  • Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii): "My heart breaks for the 8 people—including 6 women of Asian descent—who were murdered in Atlanta last night.

  • "This senseless act adds to the pain and suffering of the Asian community during a year of increased racism and attacks targeting AAPIs. Speak up and help #StopAsianHate."

  • Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.): "Our AAPI community is in pain and we are screaming out for help. The anti-Asian rhetoric, hate, and discrimination MUST STOP."

  • Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.): "My heart is broken tonight after the tragic violence in Atlanta that took eight lives. Once again we see that hate is deadly. Praying for the families of the victims and for peace for the community."

  • Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R): "Our entire family is praying for the victims of these horrific acts of violence. We deeply appreciate the quick apprehension of a suspect by @ga_dps in coordination with local and federal law enforcement."

  • Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.): "These shootings are a vicious and vile act that compound the fear and pain that Asian-Americans face each day. It is a profound and cruel injustice that, amid the coronavirus pandemic and economic crisis, the AAPI community also faces the surging threat of violent and deadly attack."

  • "Answers are urgently needed to determine whether this deadly attack was a hate crime, and what can be done to prevent such an act from ever happening again."

  • Vice President Kamala Harris: "Knowing the increasing level of hate crime against our Asian American brothers and sisters, we also want to speak out in solidarity with them and acknowledge that none of us should ever be silent in the face of any form of hate."

Go deeper: AAPI women more than twice as likely to report hate incidents as men, report finds

