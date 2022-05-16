They're shocking: Monroe County Jail officers equipped with electrified gloves

Monroe County Sheriff Brad Swain has equipped local jail employees with special gloves that have electrodes in the finger pads and palm that emit an electronic shock when they touch another person.

Their purpose: to help Monroe County Correctional Center officers intervene in fights by quickly halting violent behavior and reducing injuries.

Swain said the device, called The GLOVE (Generated Low Output Voltage Emitter) is used in the jail to help break up fights when participants refuse verbal commands to stop.

It puts out 380 volts, compared to the 50,000 volts of electricity from a police Taser.

The effect on a person is similar to that of electronic control weapons sold under the brand name Taser, which resemble handguns but shoot out barbed electrified probes instead of bullets.

The much-less-powerful electrode-imbedded glove, and Tasers, are called conducted energy weapons.

"The gloves are available to our jailers to help stop fights," Swain said. "And I think they also prevent fights from breaking out, because word spreads inside a jail once they see this used."

He said a jail officer has to get close to the person they intend to shock since they have to touch them while wearing the GLOVE. He said it's used when a situation is in danger of getting out of control and if someone is at risk of injury from another inmate.

The technology first became available in 2019.

The GLOVE is to be used in conjunction with an officer’s defensive tactics training and other use of force tools to more effectively de-escalate use of force incidents and bring non-compliant subjects under control in a safe and timely manner," according to product information from manufacturer Compliant Technologies.

Contact reporter Laura Lane at llane@heraldt.com, 812-331-4362 or 812-318-5967.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Monroe County jail uses electronic-shock glove to help stop fights