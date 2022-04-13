'They're still out there riding outside' Canton man shot in legs during drive-by shooting

Bullets rang out in a drive-by shooting in the 400 block of 11th Street NW. One man was shot in both legs.

CANTON – A 56-year-old told police he was just hanging out near his apartment when he was shot in both legs in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night.

According to Canton police, the victim said he was outside in the 400 block of 11th Street NW around 8:30 p.m. when two groups of people started arguing.

More: 'My mother became a crime scene.' Canton drive-by shooter gets life term

More: Javier Blood acquitted on all charges in Canton fatal drive-by shooting

A car was seen pulling up on Dewalt Avenue NW, described by one witness as a black or dark gray Infinity, with two known suspects. One began firing outside the driver's side window, the witness told a police dispatcher.

Canton drive-by suspects flee the scene

A second witness who called 911 told police he was afraid to check on the victim. "They're still out there riding outside, so I'm not going back back outside," the man told a dispatcher.

One bullet hit a woman's car window while she was in the vehicle, she told police. She was uninjured.

"Oh, my God, they shot my car... my window got a gun bullet in it," the woman told police.

Police aren't sure whether the 56-year-old was the intended target.

The Canton Fire Department took the victim to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital for treatment of what was described as non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives continue to investigate the incident.

Reach Cassandra cnist@gannett.com; Follow on Twitter @Cassienist

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Drive-by shooting victim shot in both legs, stray bullet hits vehicle