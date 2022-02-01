'They've been there for us': NH senator seeks COVID pay for retail, restaurant workers

PORTSMOUTH — In just the last month, Laura Corlin-Haugh, a server and bartender at Portsmouth’s Row 34, has missed 12 days of work.

It started when she got the flu and, unsure if she had the coronavirus, she looked for a COVID-19 test but had difficulty locating one. Then, she did contract COVID-19 and had to isolate and miss more time from work. Row 34 then closed temporarily when staff members were close contacts to a COVID exposure.

Because she didn’t meet state unemployment requirements, Corlin-Haugh won’t receive pay for any of the time she missed. “And there’s nothing we can do about it as hourly employees,” she said. “Front of house, back of house, it’s just not there and the bills don’t change. No money coming in and no work to be had is really, really tough.”

State Sen. Rebecca Perkins Kwoka, D-Portsmouth, is proposing help, requesting that ailing or temporarily jobless state restaurant and retail workers become eligible for assistance during COVID-19-related absences.

Perkins Kwoka penned a letter last week to Taylor Caswell, executive director of the Governor’s Office of Emergency Relief and Recovery, requesting an emergency fund for restaurant and retail sector employees who miss time due to COVID-19 isolation and quarantine.

“Such workers are not eligible for unemployment benefits, as they are still employed,” she wrote. “As these workers are the ones who continued to show up and keep our society functioning during the darkest days of the pandemic, we should have some fund or programs in place to help them during their temporary period of inability to work.”

Eight to 10 businesses, Perkins Kwoka estimated, have contacted her to inquire about financial assistance, though she’s sure more are buckling from the same circumstances. When she tested positive for COVID-19, Corlin-Haugh emailed Perkins Kwoka, Gov. Chris Sununu’s office and the state’s congressional delegation to explain her situation.

“Frankly, in some cases, I think they wish they still didn’t need to ask for help,” Perkins Kwoka said, referring to business operators and employees she has heard from. “They’re all hardworking and want to be on their own again. Many of them are saying the same thing, that everything was OK until about November until (the COVID-19 variant) omicron started to trickle in and then businesses dropped off.”

What does Perkins Kwoka’s letter suggest?

Perkins Kwoka emphasized restaurant and retail employees, while facing financial hardships, have been on the frontline of the pandemic for its entirety.

Outside of the Portsmouth branch of New Hampshire’s Employment Security agency, she said on Friday, “They've been there for us so I think we should be there for them."

Her letter stated that these employees don’t have regular sick time or paid leave to be used to maintain their income during a period where they may possibly need to quarantine.

“Without that paid time off, these hard-working folks are losing potentially a week and a half of income at a time when 50% of our renters have experienced COVID-related job loss, many people have already depleted their savings and many are trying to stay in their homes,” she wrote.

Perkins Kwoka’s letter does not specify a total amount she wishes to see GOFERR allocate toward a possible fund for retail and restaurant industry staffers. If her idea is approved by the state, Perkins Kwoka said, she would like to work with GOFERR on identifying how much funding the program should receive.

Whatever that figure may be would consider several factors, she said, like how many days a person can be covered for and what percentage of their salary would be covered.

The Portsmouth lawmaker also proposed a separate fund for businesses to apply for a “short infusion of funds — on a grant or loan basis — which would allow them to weather this tough stretch.”

Small businesses have been battered by pandemic-related issues, such as virus exposures forcing temporary closures, equipment failures causing savings to be drained or a lack of funding from banks, the letter reads.

“We all wish COVID was over. It is not,” Perkins Kwoka wrote. "None of these businesses or workers want to be in a position of asking for aid; let’s not make it any harder on them by failing to anticipate their needs.”

GOFERR is ‘reviewing the proposal’

Effective last May, Massachusetts enacted a policy that state employers must provide workers with paid leave time for COVID-19-related illnesses, quarantine and vaccinations. Employers can then apply for reimbursement from the state, which allocated $75 million toward the program and declared it would end by April 1, 2022 or when the funding was entirely used.

In New Hampshire, GOFERR has overseen the funding for 34 coronavirus-related programs, two of which are still active, and disbursed more than $982.8 million to state businesses and residents.

Those programs have ranged from funding for housing and higher education and relief for veterans, live entertainment venues and snowmobile clubs, amongst others, though none have been explicitly for restaurant and retail workers.

On Corlin-Haugh’s behalf when she was sick with COVID-19, Perkins Kwoka checked to see if the state was offering any funding resources for workers out because of the virus.

There were none. “And so I thought, ‘Well, how can I help? What’s a good idea for what would bring some relief to these folks who are working so hard?’” Perkins Kwoka said.

In a prepared statement Friday afternoon, GOFERR spokesperson Alex Fries said the panel over the last 18 months has specifically paid $500 million in relief to New Hampshire small businesses and employers.

“With regards to the letter, GOFERR has received the letter from Senator Perkins Kwoka and is reviewing the proposal,” he said.

COVID-19-induced absences are not the fault of her employer, said Corlin-Haugh, who has worked in Portsmouth and neighboring Kittery’s food and beverage sector since 2009. The lack of income for employees out because of the virus is an industry-wide conundrum, and she added the ramifications of missing work were present before the pandemic.

“I’ve managed, I’ve served, I’ve bartended — I’ve done it all at this point,” she said. “It’s tough. When you’re sick, you’re out, even before COVID. There’s no protection whatsoever.”

