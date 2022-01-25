Thibodaux double murder suspect additionally charged with kidnapping

A Baton Rouge man suspected of killing two people Friday night in Thibodaux faces new criminal charges, police said.

In addition to two counts of second-degree murder, Terrione R. Thomas, 26, has also been charged with two counts of aggravated kidnapping, Thibodaux Police said Monday evening.

He is accused of fatally shooting 47-year-old Alvin Turner and 70-year-old Linda M. Johnson on Friday night at an event hall in the 900 block of St. Charles Street.

The suspect’s brother, Timothy Paul Thomas, 38, of Gray, is charged as accessory after the fact and was taken into custody Saturday.

Terrione Thomas had gotten into an argument with Turner shortly before the shots rang out, police said.

“The suspect got into an altercation with the male victim and ended up leaving the scene and later returned and opened fire,” Thibodaux Police Lt. Clint Dempster said. “We don’t have any reason to believe the elderly female was a target. It looks like she was caught in the crossfire. Once the shooting happened, he fled the area with his brother. The brother was the driver, which is why he was charged.”

Following a manhunt, Terrione Thomas was found in a Baton Rouge hospital over the weekend and was taken into custody, police said. He was booked into the Lafourche Parish jail Monday and is being held without bail.

Police declined to elaborate on the new charges.

“To protect the integrity of the investigation, there are some things we can’t release at this point,” Dempster said. “So we can’t release any details about those particular charges as well as other things involved in the case that will come out at a later time.”

Authorities said additional charges may be forthcoming and the incident remains under investigation.

A court date for the suspects has not yet been set.

