Thibodaux Firemen’s Fair 2024 poster, music lineup revealed

THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — Southeast Louisiana is gearing up for one of the largest fundraising fairs of the year, the 150th annual Thibodaux Firemen’s Fair.

With head-turning performers and lots of good eats, the fair has come a long way since its inception.

“It all began with the men who came together to start this organization, to provide protection to our community. The foundation that they built is how we got to this point,” said Thibodaux Fire Chief Tony Boudreaux.

This year, fair officials say it’s all going to be bigger and better. Names like Travis Denning and Puddle of Mudd will lead the music lineup.

For one artist, going to the fair each year is a no-brainer, but this year the event holds an extra special place in her heart. She is the creator of the 2024 fair poster.

Sarah Herbert said for this year’s poster, she was inspired by the work of the firemen and the liveliness of the fair.

“They’re kind of a little hidden thing in the fire truck that is in the painting. So, I hope they really get that too and it means something to them. And everything that goes along with it the grand marshal and all the families that are involved,” said Herbert.

Lifelong Thibodaux resident Grady Gaubert will reign as this year’s grand marshal to represent the fire department he grew up with.

“I’ve seen so many examples of these volunteers responding to fires and other community services. It’s comforting to know we can depend on them when we need them,” said Gaubert.

A vital component to keep the department running, Boudreaux said the fair is also a way to spend quality time with your loved ones.

“Just to come in and hear Travis Denning or Puddle of Mudd, there is no charge. You can come with your family. We have everything from children’s rides to roller coasters for adult children,” said Boudreaux.

All the fun benefits the Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department. To see the full schedule, visit the Thibodaux Firemen’s Fair website.

