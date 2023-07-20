Thibodaux high school student meets chief justice, gets lessons and paintings

After learning the intricacies of American governance first-hand, Thomas F. Block found himself draped in a robe of immense responsibility.

Two Thibodaux-based Supreme Court Chief Justices, Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice John L. Weimer and Louisiana Boy’s State Chief Justice, Thomas F. Block, met July 5 at Weimer's Thibodaux office. Block had just completed his leadership program at Boy's State, and Weimer continued the education by passing down wisdom of making judgment calls in legal proceedings. Now Block is set considering law school after he graduates from high school.

Block said when he donned Weimer's robe, he felt the weight of responsibility that Weimer takes on daily. The difference between his mock rulings and Weimer's rulings that affected real people made him feel unworthy.

"It was definitely out of my element doing it, but it made me want to become something like that," Block said. "He has to make so many rulings and stuff like that, and I had to make two of them. Just being in that position made me appreciate how much work it takes to get there."

Weimer showed Block around his office, and showed him a bit of the man behind the robe. Block got to see Weimer the painter, and when the two parted ways, the judge gave Block a few copies of his paintings.

One of the paintings Weimer gave him a copy of was of Edward Douglas White's house on LA 1. Weimer is an alumni of E. D. White High School, the same school where Block is approaching his senior year. The school is named for the former United States Supreme Court Chief Justice Edward Douglas White, a Thibodaux native.

Weimer taught Block about the human element in court cases and the context of a person's circumstances. Block said he learned how two people who commit the same crime may not necessarily warrant the same penalty.

"He talked about how he adds context to everything, you know someone's financial situation, somebody's home situation behind that, which makes it to where if you are given two different people who did the same thing, they might not get the same ruling, because they are in different situations," Block said. "It doesn't mean one is going to be punished less, it just means one has to be punished differently, to keep it even."

Weimer said he appreciated all Block's family had done for the surrounding community, and he appreciated that Block was considering following in his family's footsteps.

“Thomas is the fourth generation of the Block family who have demonstrated an interest in serving his community, beginning with his great-grandfather Fred, his grandfather Jerald, his great uncle Harold and his father Matthew, the latter three who are attorneys,” Weimer said in a news release. “I appreciate having a contemporary Chief Justice in my hometown of Thibodaux, which historically has been the home of U.S. Chief Justice E.D. White and Louisiana Chief Justice Francis T. Nicholls.”

Block decided to join the leadership program after a colleague at his internship told him how life-changing it was. He said, while he intends to pursue engineering, and the program is for governance, it was hyped up so much he couldn't pass on the adventure.

The summer program splits the teenagers up into groups, placing them on mock boards, councils and court bodies. Block found himself serving as the chief justice on their version of the Supreme Court - which got him chosen as Outstanding Jurist at Boy’s State for his efforts.

Watching the different personalities grapple with tough decisions and deliberations, Block said, made him appreciate the inner workings of governance that people may not see from the outside.

"It definitely helped me understand a little bit more about how many different moving parts there are to a city, parish, state government," he said. "It's so complicated, and you have to work with so many different people to get stuff done… It's not stoic faces up there; it's people who disagree."

During the week-long session, none of the five Boy's State Justices wrote any legal opinions, but their court ruled on a number of cases, two that Block said were very interesting. One ruled on whether the use of a drone to convict a man of spousal abuse was considered unwarranted search and seizure, and another was whether giving a person 60 years in jail for blowing up an apartment was excessive punishment.

In both rulings, Block's court ruled in favor of the convicted.

