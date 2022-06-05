Thibodaux man charged in infant's death following deadly crash

A man charged in a deadly crash the claimed the life of a Thibodaux woman has now been charged in the death of her infant, authorities said.

Mark Dyer Jr., 41, of Thibodaux, was already facing charges of vehicular homicide, six counts of first-degree negligent injuring, DWI and reckless operation of a vehicle.

He is accused of causing the crash that claimed the life of 20-year-old Emily Ledet which ultimately led to the death of her infant child Khalil Ledet. The May 1 crash also left several people injured.

Medical workers delivered Ledet’s baby before she died from her injuries, police said. After spending several weeks in critical condition, the child died May 27.

The Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office said a medical examination determined the baby's death resulted from injuries he suffered in the crash, State Police said.

Dyer was taken into custody Saturday on charges of third-degree feticide, authorities said. According to state law, third-degree feticide is “the killing of an unborn child by criminal negligence.”

According to police, the crash occurred around 8 p.m. on La. 3185 at the intersection with Ridgefield Road in Thibodaux.

A 2022 Ram 2500 driven by Dyer was traveling south shortly before 8 p.m. on Ridgefield Road as a 2006 Ford Escape was driving east on La. 3185. As Dyer approached the intersection, he failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the Ford, causing both vehicles to travel off the roadway, authorities said.

Dyer suffered moderate injuries, police said. The other driver, who also was not wearing a seat belt, was hospitalized with critical injuries.

Ledet, a backseat passenger in the Ford, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected, police said. She suffered critical injuries and later died.

Four other occupants in the Ford were not wearing seat belts and suffered moderate injuries. Toxicology samples collected from Dyer showed his blood-alcohol level was nearly two times over the legal limit of .08, State Police said.

Dyer is also facing three charges of aggravated assault with a firearm in a separate incident that occurred shortly before the crash, authorities said.

Luling attorney Macy Lauren Ledet, who represents Emily Ledet’s family, said Sunday she is disputing the feticide charge because the baby had been born before he died.

Trooper Ross Brennan said the charge resulted after authorities consulted with the Lafourche District Attorney's Office.

Dyer was booked into the Lafourche Parish jail Saturday, where he is being held on $250,000 bail.

