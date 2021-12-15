Thibodaux man convicted in deadly shooting

Tyrick Hills

A Lafourche Parish jury convicted a Thibodaux man Tuesday night in the fatal shooting of a Galliano resident three years ago.

Following about two hours of deliberations, a 12-member jury unanimously found Tyrick Hills, 22, guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of 20-year-old Alex Moreno.

Hills now faces a mandatory life sentence without parole, probation or early release.

The conviction resulted from a shooting that took place around 8:24 p.m. Oct. 15, 2018, in the 300 block of Dove Lane in Thibodaux.

Police found Moreno shot to death inside his F-150 pickup truck. He suffered from four gunshot wounds including one that pierced his back and struck his heart, prosecutors said.

Investigators later found rain-soaked money, shattered glass and bullet casings at the scene.

Prosecutors said Moreno met with Hills in a parking lot at Dove Lane to sell marijuana. The defendant got into the backseat shortly before two gunmen approached the truck and demanded drugs and money.

Moreno tried to drive away but was shot multiple times, prosecutors said.

After the shots were fired, the gunmen took some cash and Hills took Moreno’s phone and wallet, prosecutors said.

A passenger in the pickup truck who survived the shooting later identified Hills in a police lineup, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Hills organized and planned the robbery and later confessed the crime to police.

New Orleans attorney Stavros Panagoulopoulos, who represents Hills, argued that his client wasn’t armed and was inside the truck when the two gunmen opened fire.

“No one accuses Tyrick Hills of shooting a gun or doing anything to the deceased, but yet he’s still charged with murder,” he said. “What you will see is there’s no evidence that points to it. This is a concoction by the state to justify a prosecution.”

Another suspect in the shooting, 25-year-old Kevon Southall of Houma, was arrested during a traffic stop in Mississippi in March 2019 and is scheduled to stand trial in February.

