Thibodaux man convicted of killing girlfriend faces up to 40 years in prison

A Thibodaux man accused of killing his girlfriend during an argument faces up to 40 years in prison after a jury convicted him of manslaughter.

Nicholas Queen, 38, was convicted Wednesday in the death of 27-year-old Brianisha Ross, 27.

Authorities said Ross suffered fatal injuries about midnight Aug. 10, 2019. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report that a woman had fallen through a glass table at a house in the 300 block of Carol Street in Thibodaux. The woman, identified as Ross, was taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

On the night the victim was killed, Queen arrived home from work and started an argument with the victim about their generator being out of gas, prosecutors said.

“He was angry and he wanted to make sure everyone in the house knew it – especially Brianisha,” said Lafourche Assistant District Attorney Allie Fournet, who prosecuted the case along with Assistant District Attorney Shaun George.

During the argument, Queen began hitting the victim and eventually knocked her over onto a glass shard from a shattered coffee table that punctured her body and led to her death, Fournet said.

“The defendant killed Brianisha,” Fournet said. “He made a choice to put his hands on her, and his choice has consequences.”

After a three-day trial, the jury deliberated for several hours before returning a unanimous guilty verdict.

State District Judge Hugh Larose of Thibodaux ordered that Queen remain in law enforcement custody pending his sentencing date. He is being held in the Lafourche Parish jail without bail.

Manslaughter carries a sentence of up to 40 years at hard labor.

“Domestic violence often goes unreported, and it is because of this we have provisions in the law to allow others to testify about abuse they witnessed for those victims who cannot,” Fournet said in a news release Thursday. “Even though Brianisha isn’t alive today, her story was able to be heard.”

Attorney George Ledet, who represented Queen, said in an interview that he is considering an appeal.

"It was a difficult case, and we'll continue to file appropriate motions," Ledet said.

