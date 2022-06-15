Thibodaux man indicted in baby's death asks court to toss out murder charge

A Thibodaux man indicted in the death of his infant daughter is asking a judge to toss out his murder charge.

Jake Guidry, 26, is charged with second-degree murder. He is accused of killing 11-month-old Zabria Guidry, authorities said.

The baby’s mother, 21-year-old Kageionna Butler, of Houma, is also charged with second-degree murder in the child’s death.

Guidry was taken into custody Sept. 28 and Butler was arrested Oct. 10 following an investigation by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A grand jury found enough evidence Jan. 7 to indict both parents on the murder charges.

Deputies were called about 12:15 a.m. Sept. 28 to a home in the 600 block of Brule Guillot Road to check on the child on behalf of her mother, authorities said.

When officers arrived, they encountered Guidry who told them the infant died after he struck her too hard, authorities said.

Guidry was taken into custody before deputies found the child’s body in the rear cargo area of his SUV, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff Craig Webre told The Courier and Daily Comet that Butler was charged after autopsy reports showed the infant had suffered injuries over several weeks.

“The autopsy findings listed the cause of death as battered infant syndrome,” he said. “There appeared to be significant injuries over a period of time as opposed to a single injury that would have caused death. The investigation determined the mother was aware of the abuse. She may or may not have contributed; we don’t know. The father has claimed responsibility for his actions but has not given any explanation beyond that he struck the baby too hard. But the pathology report clearly indicates more than a single incident.”

Gonzales attorney Pegram J. Mire Jr., who represents Guidry, recently filed a request asking state District Judge Steven Miller to throw out the murder charge against his client because he argues there is no evidence the baby died in Lafourche.

“This court has no jurisdiction of the offense charged,” Mire says in court papers. “The state has not provided any evidence to prove that the child in question died in Lafourche Parish, as charged. If the death did not occur in Lafourche Parish, this court has no jurisdiction over the offense charged. Therefore, under (state law), said indictment must be quashed. Also under (state law), the court shall order the defendant discharged from custody.”

A hearing on the matter has been scheduled for July 22 in Miller’s courtroom. Assistant District Attorney Jason Chatagnier is prosecuting the case.

Both Guidry and Butler remain in the Lafourche Parish jail on $1 million bonds. If convicted of second-degree murder, both face mandatory life sentences without parole or early release.

