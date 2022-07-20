Thibodaux man indicted in crash that killed pregnant Houma woman and her infant

A driver in a crash that killed a pregnant Houma woman and her infant was indicted Tuesday on several charges.

Mark Dyer Jr., 41, of Thibodaux, was indicted by a Lafourche grand jury on two counts of vehicular homicide, five counts of first-degree negligent injuring, three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and three counts of hate crime, according to the parish Distrrict Attorney's Office.

Among the charges against him, vehicular homicide carries the stiffest sentence. If convicted, Dyer would face five to 30 years in prison for each of the two counts.

An indictment does not presume guilt or innocence but indicates the grand jury found prosecutors presented enough evidence to warrant a trial on the charges.

Dyer pleaded not guilty during an arraignment Tuesday before state District Judge Hugh Larose of Thibodaux. Dyer's next court appearance is a pre-trial conference scheduled for Nov. 9.

The case was presented to the grand jury by Assistant District Attorney Shaun George.

Dyer is accused of causing the crash that killed 20-year-old Emily Ledet of Houma and ultimately led to the death of her infant, Khalil Ledet. The May 1 crash also left several people injured.

Medical workers delivered Ledet’s baby before she died from her injuries, police said. After spending several weeks in critical condition, the child died May 27.

Authorities said the crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m. on La. 3185 at the intersection with Ridgefield Road in Thibodaux.

Dyer was driving a 2022 Ram 2500 south on Ridgefield Road as a 2006 Ford Escape was heading east on La. 3185. As the Ram approached the intersection, it failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the Ford, causing both vehicles to travel off the roadway, authorities said.

Dyer suffered moderate injuries, police said. The other driver, who also was not wearing a seat belt, was hospitalized with critical injuries.

Ledet, a backseat passenger in the Ford, was also not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the truck, police said. She suffered critical injuries and later died.

Four other occupants in the Ford were not wearing seat belts and suffered moderate injuries, authorities said.

Charges not relating to the crash stem from an incident that occurred roughly 30 minutes before the wreck, authorities said.

Thibodaux Police said officers responded to a call at a parking lot of the Thibodaux Fireman's Fair. Three people told police Dyer had threatened them with a handgun and made racial remarks to them, but he fled as police tried to make contact with him.

Toxicology samples collected from Dyer showed his blood-alcohol level was nearly two times over the legal limit of .08, State Police said.

Dyer was released from the Lafourche Parish jail after posting $400,000 bail.

