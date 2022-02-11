Thibodaux man sentenced to life in prison for 2018 murder during the course of a robbery

A Thibodaux man was sentenced to life in prison Friday after being convicted of killing a Galliano resident three years ago.

State District Judge J. Hugh Larose handed down the mandatory life sentence that must be served without parole, probation or early release.

Tyrick Hills, 22, was convicted Dec. 14 in the second-degree murder of 20-year-old Alex Moreno.

The conviction resulted from a shooting that took place around 8:24 p.m. Oct. 15, 2018, in the 300 block of Dove Lane in Thibodaux.

Police found Moreno shot to death inside his F-150 pickup truck. He suffered from four gunshot wounds, including one that pierced his back and struck his heart, prosecutors said.

Investigators said they later found cash, shattered glass and bullet casings at the scene.

Moreno met with Hills in a parking lot at Dove Lane to sell marijuana, prosecutors said. Hills got into the back seat shortly before two gunmen approached the truck and demanded drugs and money.

Moreno tried to drive away but was shot multiple times, prosecutors said. After the shots were fired, the gunmen took some cash and Hills took Moreno’s phone and wallet.

A passenger in the pickup truck who survived the shooting later identified Hills in a police lineup, prosecutors said.

Hills organized and planned the robbery and later confessed the crime to police, prosecutors said. However, Hills testified during the trial that he lied to police about participating in the crime because he was afraid.

New Orleans attorney Stavros Panagoulopoulos, who represents Hills, argued that his client wasn’t armed and was inside the truck when the two gunmen opened fire.

Assistant District Attorneys Shaun George and Greg Stahlnecker handled the prosecution.

Another suspect in the shooting, 25-year-old Kevon Southall of Houma, is set to stand trial next week.

