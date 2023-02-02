Thibodaux man's killer gets life in prison after pleading guilty to murder

A Morgan City man pleaded guilty Wednesday to killing a Thibodaux man during a fight at the victim's home in 2021.

Louis Foret, now 31, shot 38-year-old Chance Benoit multiple times at the victim’s home in Thibodaux, police said.

Foret was charged with second-degree murder and pleaded guilty just before opening arguments were set to begin in his trial Wednesday in state district court in Thibodaux.

“I’m just doing what I feel is the right thing to do,” he said in court, according to a news release from Lafourche Parish District Attorney Kristine Russell.

Second-degree murder, under Louisiana law, carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of probation or parole.

Foret asked to be sentenced immediately, and District Judge Rebecca Robichaux handed down the life sentence.

“We took no position on the plea as we cannot prevent him from exercising his constitutional right to enter into the plea of guilty,” said Assistant District Attorney Jason Chatagnier, who prosecuted the case along with Assistant District Attorney Melody Bridgewater. “We were prepared to proceed with the trial. This plea, though, yielded the same results that a guilty verdict from a trial would yield. Our goal was to obtain justice, and we feel we have achieved that.”

About 1:10 a.m. Feb. 19, 2021, Lafourche sheriff's deputies and Thibodaux Police were called to West Camellia Drive to investigate reports of shots fired, authorities said at the time. They went to a home in the 2500 block and found Benoit suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead.

Following an investigation, detectives learned Foret had been at Benoit’s home when a fight broke out, the Sheriff's Office said. Foret eventually walked out of the home, but the two men continued arguing as Benoit stood in his doorway.

Foret then pulled out a gun and fired several shots at Benoit, the Sheriff’s Office said. He also walked up to the victim and fired shots at close range before leaving. Authorities found Foret later that afternoon and took him into custody.

Jury selection for the trial began Tuesday. Foret remains in the Lafourche Parish jail in Thibodaux awaiting transfer to a state prison.

