Thibodaux Police Department releases statement about Christmas shooting that left dog dead

Thibodaux Police Department has released a statement about the Christmas shooting that left a dog dead.

An investigation carried out by members of the department concluded that the officer did nothing wrong and was justified in using lethal force, the department said in a news release.

The release said the officer arrived on scene at the 600 block of Canal Boulevard, near Off the Hook, just after 10:30 a.m., and found traffic backed up and people standing near the shoulder of the road. As the officer left his vehicle, he found that people were trying to catch a loose dog.

According to the department's statement, the officer attempted to help catch the dog and was bitten three times: once on his buttocks, a second time on his calf and then on his other calf.

The dog continued to run around the people and eventually circled back around the police vehicle. At that time, the officer began to backpedal away from the dog. These moments also were caught on camera by a passing motorist. The footage showed the officer draw his gun and shoot the dog in front of the owner, leading to the canine's death.

According to the police statement, the officer feared he or others would be bitten.

"As the dog circled around the officer, the officer feared that either the dog would lunge back toward him or the subject trying to corral the dog, not knowing it was the animal’s owner at that time," the department's statement said. "In fear of the dog attacking again, the officer fired one shot, striking the dog. The dog succumbed from this injury shortly thereafter."

The release from the department said the investigation found that the dog had escaped a nearby neighborhood. According to the release, after the incident, the department executed two search warrants at two separate veterinary clinics and found the dog had a history of aggression.

The release defended the officer's actions, saying that the wind conditions would not have allowed him to safely use his pepper spray, and that firing his gun was safe to bystanders.

"Based on the entire investigation and evidence provided, detectives deemed the actions taken by the officer are not only reasonable, but are in accordance with all Thibodaux City Ordinances, Louisiana State Laws and the Thibodaux Police Department Policy and Procedure," the release said. "Due to the nature of the incident not meeting Thibodaux Police Department criteria to involve an outside agency, no additional investigations were conducted."

