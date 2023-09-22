Thibodaux Police detectives investigate child shot outside restaurant

After finishing his chicken tenders, a child was shot in the hip outside a Thibodaux restaurant.

Two adult males and a boy were eating just after noon Wednesday, Sept. 20, at El Paso Mexican Grill, 606 E N. Canal Blvd in Thibodaux. The group went outside after their meal and sat for a short while before one of the guardians took the child to a local hospital. Thibodaux Police Department does not suspect the child, the restaurant or any of its patrons were the target.

According to waiter Elmer Sosa, the child had chicken tenders and fries, and the men had tacos and chili. The group was in good spirits, and nothing seemed off, he said. After paying their bill, the group sat outside at the furthest table from the front door and were talking.

"There was a little boy, around 6 or 7-years old, and he was with his parents, about 55, 60 years old," Sosa said. "The other guy was in his 40s. They ate a meal, they left, they sit there at the last table, and that was it."

The table where two men and a child sat just before the child, approximately 6-years-old, was shot in the hip, September 20, at El Paso restaurant in Thibodaux.

Sosa and his manager, Remmi Alonso, said they never heard anything amiss - no gunshot or argument - and only learned of the injury when the police arrived. The business wasn't particularly busy to drown out the noise, and after the police arrived there was very little blood to show anyone had been injured. Receipts at El Paso do not include names.

Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue said the shot likely came from some distance away. The incident, he said, is under investigation.

According to a news release from the police, the guardian of the child took him to a local hospital, and it was the hospital that contacted police. The child's injury is not life-threatening, police said, and he was transported to another hospital for further treatment. Police do not suspect the child or the restaurant was the target of the shooting.

"Detectives have no reason to believe that the juvenile victim was a target, or this incident was a targeted act," police said in the release. "Detectives also have no reason to believe that any patrons or the establishment itself was an intended target."

