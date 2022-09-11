Thibodaux Police investigate shooting that left one person injured

Thibodaux Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person this evening.

The shooting took place in the 1700 block of South Barbier Avenue shortly before 6 p.m., Thibodaux Police said in a news release.

"Thus far, it has been confirmed that one subject whose identity is being withheld at this time was shot during the incident," the release says. "The victim was transported to an out-of-area hospital, where his condition remains unknown."

More local news:Ex-Thibodaux resident accused of filing fake papers seeking over $1 million in PPP loans

For subscribers:Fentanyl use is growing in the Houma area, and now it's in pills disguised as prescriptions

Thibodaux Police said more information will be released as the investigation continues.

Police ask anyone with information tip submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433 or crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.

This article originally appeared on Daily Comet: Shooting leaves one person injured in Thibodaux. Police investigating.