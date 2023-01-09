Thibodaux Police investigate after someone shot and killed on Narrow Street

Thibodaux Police are investigating a murder that took place in the 800 block of Narrow Street shortly before midnight.

"Thus far, it has been confirmed that one subject whose identity is being withheld at this time was shot on scene during the incident," the agency said in a news release Monday afternoon. "The victim was driven to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injures."

More information will be released as the investigation continues, police said.

Thibodaux Police ask anyone with information to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433 or online at crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.

