Thibodaux Police officer charged with theft in incident caught on security camera

A Thibodaux Police Department officer has been charged with theft after taking money from a purse in lost-and-found.

Ryan Ordoyne is charged with misdemeanor theft after being recorded on security video footage taking about $200 from a purse at the Thibodaux City Courthouse, where he was working security Aug. 28. He faces arraignment at 9 a.m. Oct. 30 at the Thibodaux City Court, prosecuted by City Prosecutor Brad Naquin and Assistant City Prosecutor Ben Comeaux.

Misdemeanor theft, when the amount stolen is less than $1,000, carries a penalty of up to six months imprisonment, a fine of no more than $1,000, or both.

No matter how this plays out in the legal system, Mayor Kevin Clement said Ordoyne will not be working with Thibodaux Police Department ever again.

"He can't, I mean he can't," Clement said. "It's our policy to act on that stuff, and any time that happens to anyone, if they commit a crime, there's automatic termination. Our hands are kind of tied right now, because we acted on some mental-health issues that he was having to protect his rights and make sure things were done in a proper fashion. We have to wait until those 20 days are up, and we have to wait until he is cleared by the physician.

"But no, he won't be coming back to work for our police department."

Ordoyne's Defense Attorney Donovon Livaccari is hoping to get his client a pretrial diversion. This would see Ordoyne making a deal with the prosecutor's office to receive treatment for a "mental health component," which Livaccari would not go into detail about.

Naquin said, over the phone, that he was considering this because Ordoyne had a clean history.

The diversion would remove a judge from the process. As long as Ordoyne followed the process perfectly, the charge would be dismissed. Ordoyne later would be able to file to expunge the incident from his record.

The program often includes a year or more of probation, community service, a fine, payment of restitution and substance abuse or mental health treatment. Naquin said these were examples and that the particulars are decided based on the individual. If the person fails to fulfill their requirements, the case is sent before a judge.

Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue confirmed the incident had happened, and said disciplinary action was taken. Ordoyne is currently on administrative leave, with pay, but Zeringue said he could not release any further details because the incident was still under investigation.

"I cannot release anything because the investigation is ongoing," he said. "There's still several processes that have got to be done, that are still ongoing through human resources and everything else. An internal investigation has not been completed yet either."

An anonymous letter said that a citizen dropped off the purse to Ordoyne, who was working door security at the courthouse, and that video footage showed him taking the money from the purse. Livaccari acknowledged the existence of the video.

The letter was addressed to the Thibodaux City Mayor, the Thibodaux City Council, the Lafourche Parish NAACP and more.

The President of the Lafourche Parish NAACP Burnell Tolbert said the letter's allegation proving true showed a lack of transparency from the police department.

"It makes you wonder how many other things that went by and we, the public, didn't know about it," he said.

Tolbert said if someone in a law enforcement position is found to have committed some wrongdoing, he would expect to find out about it from the chief of police immediately, not an anonymous letter after the fact.

"They for sure should be held accountable, and it should be put out there," Tolbert said. "It may make the police department better, you know, and keep others from doing it."

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Thibodaux Police officer charged with theft in incident caught on camera