Thibodaux Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead shortly before midnight Sunday.

The incident, being investigated as a homicide, occurred in the 900 block of St. Charles Street.

"Thus far, it has been confirmed that one subject whose identity is being withheld at this time was shot and killed on scene during the incident," Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue said in a news release Monday morning. "This incident remains under investigation and more information will be released as the investigation continues."

Zeringue is asked anyone with information to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at (800) 743-7433. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.

This article originally appeared on Daily Comet: Thibodaux Police seek information in Sunday night murder