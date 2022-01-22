Thibodaux shooting leaves two people dead

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that left two people dead Friday night on St. Charles Street.

Thibodaux Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred around 7:30 p.m. at a business in the 900 block of St. Charles Street that left two people dead.

The names of the two gunshot victims are being withheld pending notification of relatives, police said.

No motive has been released and no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Police said there is currently no threat to the public.

"Although an arrest has not yet been made, investigation has led detectives to believe this was an isolated event with a specific target," police said. "Detectives have no reason to believe that the suspect is still in the area that would cause a threat to nearby residents."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to submit an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip at 1-800-743-7433 or online at crimestoppersbr.org.

Tips can also be submitted with the P3 Tips mobile app. Some tips could lead to a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.

